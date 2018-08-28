REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintendo
Labo allows fans of all ages to make, play and discover with its
interactive DIY cardboard kits that come to life and open up a variety
of different games with the power of the Nintendo
Switch system. But for kids that love creating things, Nintendo Labo
means something even more. It gives them the opportunity to use skills
not normally associated with video games to build amazing creations that
are part imagination, part ingenuity.
To give some of Nintendo’s younger fans a safe, family-friendly space to
experiment with Nintendo Labo, Nintendo is hosting a series of workshops
all across the country that encourage kids to let their DIY talents run
wild.
Starting in September, the hourlong workshops offer interactive
activities using the Nintendo
Labo: Variety Kit, as well as on-site “lab assistants,” experts in
white lab coats and fun colored shirts who will help attendees learn the
ins and outs of Nintendo Labo. Admission is free of charge, and kids
between 9 and 12 years old are encouraged to attend. The workshops are
great opportunities for kids to make long-lasting memories spending time
with one of Nintendo’s newest experiences.
The workshops will visit the following areas:
Phoenix, Arizona
Knoxville, Tennessee
Orange County, California
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Baltimore, Maryland
Charlotte, North Carolina
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Savannah, Georgia
Denver, Colorado
Seattle, Washington
Families can register their kids and learn more about the workshops by
visiting https://nvite.com/community/nintendo.
For more information about Nintendo Labo, visit https://labo.nintendo.com/.
