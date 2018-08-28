REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintendo

Labo allows fans of all ages to make, play and discover with its

interactive DIY cardboard kits that come to life and open up a variety

of different games with the power of the Nintendo

Switch system. But for kids that love creating things, Nintendo Labo

means something even more. It gives them the opportunity to use skills

not normally associated with video games to build amazing creations that

are part imagination, part ingenuity.

To give some of Nintendo’s younger fans a safe, family-friendly space to

experiment with Nintendo Labo, Nintendo is hosting a series of workshops

all across the country that encourage kids to let their DIY talents run

wild.

Starting in September, the hourlong workshops offer interactive

activities using the Nintendo

Labo: Variety Kit, as well as on-site “lab assistants,” experts in

white lab coats and fun colored shirts who will help attendees learn the

ins and outs of Nintendo Labo. Admission is free of charge, and kids

between 9 and 12 years old are encouraged to attend. The workshops are

great opportunities for kids to make long-lasting memories spending time

with one of Nintendo’s newest experiences.

The workshops will visit the following areas:


Phoenix, Arizona

 

 

 

 

Knoxville, Tennessee

Orange County, California





Minneapolis, Minnesota

Baltimore, Maryland





Charlotte, North Carolina

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania





Savannah, Georgia

Denver, Colorado





Seattle, Washington






 

Families can register their kids and learn more about the workshops by

visiting https://nvite.com/community/nintendo.

For more information about Nintendo Labo, visit https://labo.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com,

a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the

site.

Contacts

Golin

Justin Aclin

212-373-6004

jaclin@golin.com

or

Eddie

Garcia

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles