SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NKK Switches announces the appointment of Abraham Macias as western regional sales manager. Macias’ role will be to manage relationships for NKK’s key accounts and channel partners and to educate the customer base of design solutions offered by NKK incorporating the company’s portfolio of SmartDisplay™ and switch products.
Macias brings over 8 years of industry experience and knowledge to the position, having previously served in sales management roles with Arrow Electronics and Transcend Information, Inc. Macias attended the University of Southern California where he studied Business and Spanish, and resides in Orange, CA.
NKK provides complete engineering design services aimed at enhancing the Human Machine Interface (HMI) with a tactile feedback experience. In-house services offered at the Scottsdale, AZ based facility include value added printing and assembly to electronic system design, programming and ongoing application support.
“Many OEMs struggle to allocate the necessary resources they need to design, enhance and differentiate their product from the competition, constantly fighting the tag of Dinosaur over Innovator,” stated Laurence Sweeney, vice president sales and marketing, NKK Switches of America. “With the addition of Abraham Macias as western regional sales manager, our customer base will learn of NKK’s design services, from concept to NPI, that enable a refreshed and efficient HMI experience using our programmable SmartDisplay products. We are happy to welcome Abraham as a further resource to our customers.”
Macias will be responsible for the territory annual sales operations of NKK products sold and design services offered in the western region of the United States including Washington, Oregon, and California.
About NKK Switches
NKK Switches (NKK) is a global manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches and programmable displays, setting the standard for quality and reliability in human-machine interface solutions. NKK provides full-service engineering support to include electronic system design, programming and value-added services by combining over 65 years of expertise and a true commitment to our partners’ success.
