TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NKK Switches, a world leading designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches, partnered with Arizona State University Devils Invent by holding an engineering design challenge incorporating the NKK SmartDisplay. The hackathon-style challenge took place on ASU’s Tempe campus over the weekend of September 27-29th, concluding with over 90 students participating in team presentations and prototype application designs judged by a panel of NKK and ASU staff.
Participants designed prototypes with NKK’s SmartDisplay product, which combines a fully programmable graphic display with an electromechanical switch - controlling and displaying multiple functions within one device. Student participants were tasked with creating an application for SmartDisplay that could improve a process within a business or factory environment.
The design challenge was open to all ASU students, from freshman to Ph.D. candidates, and helped to promote creativity by encouraging students to design, build and implement an innovative engineering solution.
NKK Switches of America, Inc. President Masanori Honda awarded prizes for the top designs, including $1,000 to the winning team. “ASU Devils Invent provides a unique team-oriented environment for students to collaborate and promote their creativity,” stated Honda. “In today’s era of increased online reliance, it is inspiring to see the student teams so engaged and working together to develop skills that will support them in their careers.”
ASU Devils Invent Director Anthony Kuhn, stated, “NKK Switches has been a great partner to Devils Invent. Thanks to the technology and resources that NKK Switches provided, our students were able to build skills they normally wouldn’t have until after they graduate. We look forward to working with them in the future.”
This event marks the second time NKK and ASU Devils Invent have partnered to hold an engineering design challenge.
To learn more about Devils Invent, visit entrepreneurship.engineering.asu.edu/devils-invent/.
About NKK Switches
NKK Switches (NKK) is a global manufacturer of innovative electro-mechanical switches and programmable displays, setting the standard for quality and reliability in human-machine interface solutions. NKK provides full-service engineering support to include electronic system design, programming and value-added services by combining over 65 years of expertise and a true commitment to their partners’ success. For more information, visit www.nkkswitches.com.
About Devils Invent
Arizona State University Devils Invent is a series of weekend-long engineering and design challenges. Participating students are encouraged to design, build, and implement innovative solutions to challenging problem statements submitted by community, industry and University partners.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Jessica Reimann – Head of Marketing, North America
NKK Switches