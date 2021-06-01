NKK Switches of America Names Laurence Sweeney as Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nkk--NKK Switches, a global designer, manufacturer and switch solution provider of innovative electromechanical switches, announces the appointment of Laurence Sweeney as Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for NKK Switches of America, Inc. effective June 1, 2021.

In this role, Sweeney will be involved in the executive management of the company’s North American operations, developing and strengthening employee and partner relationships. He is also responsible for sales operations, customer support and marketing efforts in the Americas.