 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NKK Switches of America Names Laurence Sweeney as Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing

NKK Switches of America Names Laurence Sweeney as Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nkk--NKK Switches, a global designer, manufacturer and switch solution provider of innovative electromechanical switches, announces the appointment of Laurence Sweeney as Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for NKK Switches of America, Inc. effective June 1, 2021.

In this role, Sweeney will be involved in the executive management of the company’s North American operations, developing and strengthening employee and partner relationships. He is also responsible for sales operations, customer support and marketing efforts in the Americas.

“Laurence Sweeney is an integral part of our business and truly understands our vision and strategy for growth,” stated Hirokuni Hibi, president NKK Switches of America, Inc. “This new role at the executive level is an important one and will provide value for the company as a whole through Laurence’s contributions.”

Prior to the new appointment, Sweeney served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for NKK Switches of America.

The appointment strengthens the commitment of NKK Switches to provide engineered based solutions and engage with its current and future customers while making significant investments in growing the business on a global scale.

For more information, visit https://www.nkkswitches.com.

About NKK Switches

NKK Switches (NKK) is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches and programmable devices. By designing, producing and selling the industry’s most extensive selection of electromechanical switches, NKK sets the standard for quality, stability and reliability in switch solutions. NKK provides comprehensive full-service engineering support to include system design, programming and value-added services by combining over 65 years of expertise and a commitment to our partners’ success.

Contacts

Jessica Reimann – Head of Marketing, North America

NKK Switches of America, Inc.

jreimann@nkkswitches.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Oil Climbs to Highest Level Since 2018 Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News