No mandatory COVID vaccinations for Arizona utility workers, regulators say

Olson said the federal vaccine mandate is “100% unconstitutional” and the commission has clear authority to regulate the utilities’ workplaces.

“We have that obligation, to make sure the policies (the utilities) put in place, are not harmful to employees, that they are not creating a situation where an employee has to make a choice between receiving a vaccine against his or her will, and losing his or her job,” he said.

Kennedy said it was irresponsible for the commission to adopt the proposed policy without consulting health-care experts and while hospitals are being overwhelmed with resurgent COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“This pandemic isn’t partisan, but it’s been made a partisan issue,” said Kennedy, noting that she has lost seven family members to COVID-19. “It is my perspective that personal choice is absolutely to be respected, up until those choices hurt other people.”

Tovar, a former mayor, said she has always respected employees’ personal choices but the proposed policy was premature given the pending and expected legal challenges to the mandate.