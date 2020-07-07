No passport needed: Taste the European vacation you're missing without leaving Tucson

“That is a perfect reflection of what Southern France is.”

Ghini’s is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays for dine-in or takeout.

Spain

Deborah Tenino might have had a few doubts about the big patio at La Paloma, where she opened her restaurant in 2010, but not now. That patio that pre-COVID could seat 110 is now the main focal point of her restaurant that marries the influences of Latin America and Spain.

But instead of 110 diners, the patio is reduced to eight tables that can handle a socially distanced 60 on a good day, And after just being open for takeout for months, the restaurant is having a lot of good days, she said.

Contigo Latin Kitchen is the go-to for all things Latin, including the flavors of Peru, Brazil, Mexico and Cuba. But it is the Spanish classic paella that is drawing folks in. It used to be that you would have to special-order the dish, big enough for four or more diners. But it has become so popular that you can order it — with a day’s notice, mind you — every day.