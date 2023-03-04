The nomination deadline for Tucson’s first annual Top Workplaces Awards has been extended to April 21.

Hosted by the Arizona Daily Star and powered by Energage, Top Workplaces honors businesses that are successful from their employees’ perspective.

Nominated workplaces will be evaluated by their employees in a short 24-question survey throughout May. There is no cost to participate, and winners will be awarded with a gold Top Workplaces badge that highlights their achievements.

Energage, the research company who founded the Top Workplaces initiative, conducted surveys for media in 61 markets for more than 2 million employees at over 8,000 organizations in 2022. The program continues to grow in popularity, rewarding companies with strong workplace culture with positive attention.

“Being an employer of choice through a recognition program, especially in this environment, is key,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “It’s paramount that employers differentiate themselves as an employer of choice.

“We really need workplaces that inspire employees. You have to really acknowledge employees genuinely and consistently.”

Top Workplaces’ campaign results will be published later this year, with an in-person Top Workplaces Awards event slated for December. Anyone can nominate an organization, regardless of if it is public, private, nonprofit, or a government agency.

Any organization with 35 or more employees in Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties is eligible to participate.

To nominate a business, visit tucson.com/nominate or call 520-542-2109.