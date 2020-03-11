North American Development Group Announces the Acquisition of Tucson Spectrum Located in Tucson, Arizona

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North American Development Group (“NADG”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Tucson Spectrum, a market-dominant, super-regional shopping and entertainment destination strategically located on approximately 88 acres with ~1 mile of frontage along Highway I-19 in Tucson, Arizona.
The Property totals 1,000,000+ square feet and is anchored by many of the nation’s best in class retailers including Target, Home Depot, Ross, Marshalls, Old Navy, PetSmart and Best Buy, among others. The Property is also anchored by dominant “daily needs” and “experiential” users such as Food City (Basha’s), LA Fitness and Harkins Theaters.
About North American Development Group
North American Development Group (“NADG”) was founded in 1977 and is a full-service real estate platform with over $5 billion of assets under management. NADG has been active in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and management of over 250 shopping centers, mixed-use developments and residential communities comprising well over 35 million square feet across Canada and the United States. For further information please visit www.nadg.com.
