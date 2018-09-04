TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCSSmath--The implementation of North Carolina’s new K–8

Mathematics Standards and the move to a problem-based approach in

the classroom require a significant change in practice for many

educators. To support meaningful shifts in instruction that improve

student achievement and engagement, a growing number of North Carolina

districts, including Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) and New

Hanover County Schools (NHCS), are turning to Illustrative Mathematics

(IM) Certified™ Professional

Learning.

IM Certified Professional Learning is developed, certified, and

continuously refined by the authors of the IM

6–8 Math curriculum. It is delivered by IM Certified Facilitators,

highly qualified math educators who undergo a rigorous application and

qualification process and attend intensive, ongoing trainings to gain

mastery in delivering impactful professional learning. Through IM

Certified Professional Learning, educators develop the skills and

confidence to implement standards-aligned instruction, ensure curricular

coherence within and across grade levels, facilitate meaningful

mathematics discussions, and implement instructional routines that

engage students and improve their learning.

In 2017–18, WCPSS, the state’s largest school system and 15th largest in

the nation, piloted Open Up Resources 6–8 Math, authored by IM. This

year, it is implementing the problem-based math curriculum in all 38

middle schools and providing IM Certified Professional Learning for all

math teachers and staff members supporting mathematics instruction in

grades 6–8.

“Moving to a problem-based approach is a major shift for many teachers,

and it’s a huge cognitive leap for students as well,” said Brian

Kingsley, assistant superintendent for academics for WCPSS. “We

partnered with IM to help our teachers immerse our students in a

comprehensive, standards-aligned curriculum and create learning

experiences that have a deep level of rigor and engagement. Plus, going

to the developers of the curriculum for our professional learning made a

lot of sense from a quality assurance perspective. Through this

partnership, we’re developing all of our students into mathematicians

and helping them create healthy mindsets around mathematics.”

NCHS began piloting Open Up Resources 6–8 Math, authored by IM and IM

Certified Professional Learning in five of its 10 middle schools in

2017–18. This year, it will add more teachers and another school to the

pilot.

“We want our students to be problem solvers, not answer getters,” said

Katie Martin, 6–12 mathematics lead teacher for NCHS. “IM Certified

Professional Learning is tightly aligned with what we’re teaching, so

it’s very timely. We find our teachers are now more confident about

their instruction and have a better understanding of the connections

between units and grade levels. They also love the instructional

routines and are better at encouraging student discourse. As a result,

our students are now better problem solvers, more engaged, and doing

things they thought they’d never be able to do in math. We couldn’t have

done any of this without implementing IM Certified Professional

Learning.”

Click

here to learn more about the Illustrative Mathematics 6–8 Math curriculum.

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to

creating a world where learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. We

develop and deliver core mathematics curriculum along with deeply

integrated professional learning experiences that ensure students

receive engaging, high-quality mathematics instruction. Learn more at www.illustrativemathematics.org.

