Combination of Technology and Intelligence Will Help Enhance Safety, Control and Efficiency
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management and supply chain solutions for health systems, today announced that Northern Arizona Healthcare will partner with Omnicell to leverage the company’s automation and intelligence solutions to enhance efficiency, control, and safety of medication management at their flagship hospitals, Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Through this ten year, sole source agreement, the healthcare system will streamline sterile compounding processes in Central Pharmacy and improve workflows in patient care areas through Omnicell’s industry-leading automation solutions. Northern Arizona Healthcare will also leverage the company’s cloud-based predictive intelligence platform and expert services, known as Performance Center™, to monitor pharmacy operations and identify opportunities to help improve efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.
Northern Arizona Healthcare joins more than 5,500 health systems across the United States that are leveraging Omnicell’s automation and intelligence solutions to help improve management of the pharmacy supply chain. The company recently launched its vision of Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap to develop a zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure. Leveraging automation, data intelligence, and expert services, the Autonomous Pharmacy will empower pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction.
In the Autonomous Pharmacy vision, every dose of medication is viewed as a node on the network that carries valuable data about patients, inventory, and more.
“The ability to leverage this robust intelligence will not only help to improve our operational and financial outcomes, but more importantly will help improve patient outcomes,” said Scott Waldrop, NAH System Director of Pharmacy Services.
“Using intelligent technology and automation, we’re working to incorporate a streamlined approach that moves clinicians away from manual tasks and to make a greater impact on clinical care,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell.
About Northern Arizona Healthcare
Northern Arizona Healthcare is the largest healthcare organization in a region that encompasses more than 50,000 square miles. Our team of more than 3,500 doctors, nurses and other experts work together to improve the health of residents in Northern Arizona. Serving more than 700,000 people in communities across the region, we provide comprehensive healthcare services through two hospitals – Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center – as well as through primary care and specialty physician clinics, outpatient surgical centers, the Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona, Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, Children’s Health Center, Guardian Air and Guardian Medical Transport and Valley View Care.
About Omnicell
Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. As a leading provider of solutions across the continuum of care, we offer a path to fully automated medication management infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.
Our vision for the Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions powered by the Omnicell cloud data platform across three key areas: Automation – solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence – actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work – expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.
Over 5,500 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. And more than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell’s innovative medication adherence solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.
To learn more about Omnicell and our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit omnicell.com.
