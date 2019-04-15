TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust Wealth Management today announced the appointment of Chad
Driedger as President of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Driedger replaces
Henry Boice, who retired after 33 years with the company.
Driedger previously served as a financial advisor for Northern Trust
Securities, where he advised clients on investment and brokerage
solutions for the Tucson and Denver markets. He joined Northern Trust in
2007 as a portfolio manager and moved into his most recent role with
Northern Trust Securities in 2012.
“Chad brings a keen understanding of Northern Trust’s commitment to
delivering superior client service,” said Tony Bolazina, President of
Arizona. “His proactive leadership style and industry knowledge will
position us well to drive the business forward.”
A lifelong resident of Arizona, Driedger is heavily involved in the
community and his membership includes CFA Society Tucson, Tucson Desert
Angels and United Way of Southern Arizona Finance and Investment
Committees. He serves on the Board of St. Michael’s School and Reid Park
Zoological Society. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from
the University of Arizona and is a CFA charter holder.
Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth
management services for affluent individuals and families, family
offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It
is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and
depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with
$278.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The
Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.
