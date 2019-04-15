TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust Wealth Management today announced the appointment of Chad

Driedger as President of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Driedger replaces

Henry Boice, who retired after 33 years with the company.

Driedger previously served as a financial advisor for Northern Trust

Securities, where he advised clients on investment and brokerage

solutions for the Tucson and Denver markets. He joined Northern Trust in

2007 as a portfolio manager and moved into his most recent role with

Northern Trust Securities in 2012.

“Chad brings a keen understanding of Northern Trust’s commitment to

delivering superior client service,” said Tony Bolazina, President of

Arizona. “His proactive leadership style and industry knowledge will

position us well to drive the business forward.”

A lifelong resident of Arizona, Driedger is heavily involved in the

community and his membership includes CFA Society Tucson, Tucson Desert

Angels and United Way of Southern Arizona Finance and Investment

Committees. He serves on the Board of St. Michael’s School and Reid Park

Zoological Society. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from

the University of Arizona and is a CFA charter holder.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth

management services for affluent individuals and families, family

offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It

is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and

depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with

$278.6 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The

Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of

wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to

corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded

in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in

20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada,

Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31,

2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1

trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than

125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader

for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.

Visit northerntrust.com

or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street,

Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in

the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Alaina Kleinman

(312) 444-4065

Alaina.kleinman@ntrs.com

http://www.northerntrust.com

