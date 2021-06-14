Norton Adds New Privacy Features to Help Consumers Take Control of Their Personal Information

“With so much personal information readily available online today, it is more important than ever to proactively protect our online privacy and identity,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer, NortonLifeLock. “Our growing portfolio of solutions empowers people to reclaim control of their online privacy.”

According to the 2021 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, more than half of consumers globally don’t know how to protect their online privacy, leaving many defenseless to cybercriminals. To help consumers take back control of their online privacy, Norton has added new features to its industry-leading Norton Secure VPN, which ranks #1 overall for network performance and file download time,1 including: