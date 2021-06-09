Norton Labs Releases New Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report

“Our renowned Norton Labs group is at the forefront of identifying and analyzing the latest trends in cybercrime, and it’s clear through their analysis that cybercriminals continue to find new ways to capitalize off of the pandemic,” says Darren Shou, head of technology, NortonLifeLock. “Over the next three months, we can expect scammers to tap into the gradual shift to a post-COVID state as people start to return to work, travel and engage in social activities.”