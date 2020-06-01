NortonLifeLock Announces New Cyber Safety Protection Offer for AARP Members

37 Million AARP Members Now Eligible for Special Offer on Norton™ AntiVirus Plus and Norton™ 360 Standard, Deluxe and Premium
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help bring leading Cyber Safety protection to millions of AARP members looking for solutions to better safeguard their devices and online privacy, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced AARP members can now subscribe to Norton AntiVirus Plus and Norton 360 Standard, Deluxe and Premium at special rates.
“We’re proud to make Cyber Safety protection accessible for AARP members and help them stay safe in an increasingly complex digital landscape,” said Samir Kapuria, President, NortonLifeLock. “As our lives have gone progressively digital – from more financial transactions online to virtual social engagement with family on video calls to telehealth appointments – cyber criminals have evolved their tactics to dupe and attack consumers who are new to this technology-first way of life. We believe it is essential for everyone to have access to the proper tools to help protect their devices and personal information, and we want to help this community get ahead of the risks.”
It comes as little surprise that 91% of U.S. adults 55-73 want to do more to protect their privacy. According to the 2019 NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report, a survey conducted by NortonLifeLock in partnership with The Harris Poll, half of U.S. adults 55-73 (50%) have ever experienced cyber crime, with nearly 1 in 4 (23%) having done so in the last year alone.
“By making these NortonLifeLock products available, we hope to build on AARP’s education efforts around helping people 50+ to fight fraud and scams. As cyber crime continues to inundate consumers’ digital lives, now members have access to discounted cyber safety tools with multiple layers of protection to help keep their devices protected,” said Angela Jones, SVP Lifestyle, Caregiving and Emerging Business, AARP Services, Inc.
The following NortonLifeLock products are now available at special rates for AARP members:
Norton AntiVirus Plus: Powerful protection for your device and the personal information it stores, including real-time threat protection, Password Manager, Smart Firewall and 2GB of PC Cloud Backup.
Norton 360 Standard: Multiple layers of protection for devices and online privacy, including real-time threat protection for 1 device, Secure VPN to safeguard your Wi-Fi connections, Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock, Password Manager, and 10GB of PC Cloud Backup.
Norton 360 Deluxe: Powerful layers of protection for devices and online privacy for the whole family, including Parental Control, real-time threat protection for up to 5 devices, Secure VPN to safeguard your Wi-Fi connections, Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock, Password Manager, and 50GB of PC Cloud Backup.
Norton 360 Premium: Protection covering up to 10 devices, including real-time threat protection, Secure VPN to safeguard your Wi-Fi connections, Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock, Secure VPN to safeguard your Wi-Fi connections, and 75GB of PC Cloud Backup.
AARP members can visit Norton.com/AARPNS or call NortonLifeLock at 1-844-388-0379 to learn more.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.
No one can prevent all identity theft or all cybercrime.
About AARP Services, Inc.
AARP Services, Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP’s millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.
About AARP
AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.
Contacts
Jenna Torluemke
NortonLifeLock Inc.
(415) 767-7800
Heaven Lampshire
Edelman for NortonLifeLock
(206) 664-7840
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.