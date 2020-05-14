NortonLifeLock Delivers Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Second consecutive quarter of sequential customer growth and bookings growth of 4% year-over-year
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today reported results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 which ended April 3, 2020.
Fourth Quarter GAAP Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations
Revenue was $614 million, compared to $617 million a year ago
GAAP diluted EPS was $0.23, compared to $0.06 a year ago
Fourth Quarter Operational and Non-GAAP Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations
Consumer revenue was $610 million, up 1% year-over-year in constant currency
Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.26, compared to $0.16 a year ago, up 63% year-over-year
Consumer reported billings growth of 3% year-over-year
Average revenue per user of $9.07, up 3% year-over-year
“In only our second quarter as NortonLifeLock, we drove better than expected results on both the top and bottom lines as we turned our focus to driving sustainable growth. With consumer bookings up 4% year-over-year and another quarter of sequential customer growth, consumers are seeing the value we provide in protecting their digital lives as they live more and more online,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “I am extremely proud of how we supported our customers during this COVID-19 crisis and how we are laying the foundation for long term growth.”
Transition to a Pure-Play Consumer Company Nearly Complete
NortonLifeLock’s transition to a pure-play consumer company continued at a fast pace with over 70% of stranded cost removal completed within five months. Total stranded costs eliminated through the transition is estimated to be less than $1 billion, of which $750 million are cash costs. The cash costs are more than offset by an estimated $1.5 billion of cash inflow from sales of underutilized assets, half of which has already been realized.
Returned $9 Billion to Investors and Ending Cash Balance of $2.3 Billion
NortonLifeLock returned $9 billion to investors during the quarter, including the special dividend, regular dividend, share repurchase, and convertible note retirement. With $2.3 billon of cash and no debt maturities until the end of our fiscal year 2022, the company is well positioned to invest in expanding its portfolio to serve the cyber safety needs of everyone.
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Revenue in the range of $590 to $605 million, 0 to 2% growth adjusting for extra week ($44 million) and ID Analytics revenue ($14 million) in first quarter fiscal year 2020
Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.18 to $0.22
NortonLifeLock’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share to be paid on June 24, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2020.
To help readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The methods we use to produce non-GAAP results are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures are provided below. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for non-GAAP EPS guidance is included in this release because it would be unreasonably burdensome to forecast the impacts of significant changes in our business such as restructuring activities related to the sale of our enterprise business.
For additional details regarding NortonLifeLock’s results and outlook, please see the Earnings Presentation and the Supplemental Information on the investor relations page of our website at: http://investor.nortonlifelock.com
Conference Call
NortonLifeLock has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT today to discuss its results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 ended April 3, 2020 and to review guidance. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 475-6198 or (970) 297-2372 and using conference ID 3595969. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through NortonLifeLock's Investor Relations website at http://investor.nortonlifelock.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/.
A replay and our prepared remarks will be available on the investor relations home page shortly after the call is completed.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as “expect,” “will,” “continue,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the statements under “First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance,” including expectations relating to operating margin and annualized EPS; the effects of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security business on the Company’s business; the timing and amount of stock repurchases; the long-term operating model of NortonLifeLock; NortonLifeLock’s future revenue growth and cash flow from operations; statements regarding expectations of the recurring nature of consumer subscriptions; statements regarding the compliance with our debt instruments and covenants thereunder; the estimated amount and character of, and time to eliminate, stranded costs; the estimated unrealized cost savings from estimates of future results; the estimated amount, and the Company’s ability to monetize and use the proceeds of sales, of underutilized assets; any other statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and industry; the effect of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security assets on NortonLifeLock’s retained businesses and products; retention of existing executive leadership team members; difficulties in improving sales and product development during leadership transitions; difficulties in executing the operating model for the consumer cyber safety business; lower than anticipated returns from the Company's investments in direct customer acquisition; difficulties and delays in reducing run rate expenses and monetizing underutilized assets; general business and economic conditions; matters arising out of our completed Audit Committee investigation and the ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; fluctuations and volatility in NortonLifeLock’s stock price; the ability of NortonLifeLock to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability to maintain customer and partner relationships; the ability of NortonLifeLock to achieve its cost and operating efficiency goals; the anticipated growth of certain market segments; NortonLifeLock’s sales and business strategy; fluctuations in tax rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the timing and market acceptance of new product releases and upgrades; and the successful development of new products and the degree to which these products gain market acceptance. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors sections of NortonLifeLock’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. NortonLifeLock assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:
We use non-GAAP measures of operating margin, net income and earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP and exclude certain expenses, gains and losses. We also provide the non-GAAP metrics of Consumer revenues, constant currency revenues and Consumer reported billings, which exclude revenues from our divested ID Analytics solutions. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results, which is attached to our quarterly earnings release and which can be found, along with other financial information including the Supplemental Information, on the investor relations page of our website at: http://investor.nortonlifelock.com.
|Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics
NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Appendix A
Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Items
Objective of non-GAAP measures: We believe our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance for the reasons discussed below. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. Due to the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of management’s compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies.
