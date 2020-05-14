NortonLifeLock Delivers Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Second consecutive quarter of sequential customer growth and bookings growth of 4% year-over-year

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today reported results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 which ended April 3, 2020.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations



  • Revenue was $614 million, compared to $617 million a year ago


  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.23, compared to $0.06 a year ago

Fourth Quarter Operational and Non-GAAP Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations



  • Consumer revenue was $610 million, up 1% year-over-year in constant currency


  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.26, compared to $0.16 a year ago, up 63% year-over-year


  • Consumer reported billings growth of 3% year-over-year


  • Average revenue per user of $9.07, up 3% year-over-year

“In only our second quarter as NortonLifeLock, we drove better than expected results on both the top and bottom lines as we turned our focus to driving sustainable growth. With consumer bookings up 4% year-over-year and another quarter of sequential customer growth, consumers are seeing the value we provide in protecting their digital lives as they live more and more online,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “I am extremely proud of how we supported our customers during this COVID-19 crisis and how we are laying the foundation for long term growth.”

Transition to a Pure-Play Consumer Company Nearly Complete

NortonLifeLock’s transition to a pure-play consumer company continued at a fast pace with over 70% of stranded cost removal completed within five months. Total stranded costs eliminated through the transition is estimated to be less than $1 billion, of which $750 million are cash costs. The cash costs are more than offset by an estimated $1.5 billion of cash inflow from sales of underutilized assets, half of which has already been realized.

Returned $9 Billion to Investors and Ending Cash Balance of $2.3 Billion

NortonLifeLock returned $9 billion to investors during the quarter, including the special dividend, regular dividend, share repurchase, and convertible note retirement. With $2.3 billon of cash and no debt maturities until the end of our fiscal year 2022, the company is well positioned to invest in expanding its portfolio to serve the cyber safety needs of everyone.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance



  • Revenue in the range of $590 to $605 million, 0 to 2% growth adjusting for extra week ($44 million) and ID Analytics revenue ($14 million) in first quarter fiscal year 2020


  • Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.18 to $0.22

NortonLifeLock’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share to be paid on June 24, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2020.

To help readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The methods we use to produce non-GAAP results are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures are provided below. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for non-GAAP EPS guidance is included in this release because it would be unreasonably burdensome to forecast the impacts of significant changes in our business such as restructuring activities related to the sale of our enterprise business.

For additional details regarding NortonLifeLock’s results and outlook, please see the Earnings Presentation and the Supplemental Information on the investor relations page of our website at: http://investor.nortonlifelock.com

Conference Call

NortonLifeLock has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT today to discuss its results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 ended April 3, 2020 and to review guidance. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 475-6198 or (970) 297-2372 and using conference ID 3595969. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through NortonLifeLock's Investor Relations website at http://investor.nortonlifelock.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/.

A replay and our prepared remarks will be available on the investor relations home page shortly after the call is completed.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as “expect,” “will,” “continue,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the statements under “First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance,” including expectations relating to operating margin and annualized EPS; the effects of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security business on the Company’s business; the timing and amount of stock repurchases; the long-term operating model of NortonLifeLock; NortonLifeLock’s future revenue growth and cash flow from operations; statements regarding expectations of the recurring nature of consumer subscriptions; statements regarding the compliance with our debt instruments and covenants thereunder; the estimated amount and character of, and time to eliminate, stranded costs; the estimated unrealized cost savings from estimates of future results; the estimated amount, and the Company’s ability to monetize and use the proceeds of sales, of underutilized assets; any other statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and industry; the effect of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security assets on NortonLifeLock’s retained businesses and products; retention of existing executive leadership team members; difficulties in improving sales and product development during leadership transitions; difficulties in executing the operating model for the consumer cyber safety business; lower than anticipated returns from the Company's investments in direct customer acquisition; difficulties and delays in reducing run rate expenses and monetizing underutilized assets; general business and economic conditions; matters arising out of our completed Audit Committee investigation and the ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; fluctuations and volatility in NortonLifeLock’s stock price; the ability of NortonLifeLock to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability to maintain customer and partner relationships; the ability of NortonLifeLock to achieve its cost and operating efficiency goals; the anticipated growth of certain market segments; NortonLifeLock’s sales and business strategy; fluctuations in tax rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the timing and market acceptance of new product releases and upgrades; and the successful development of new products and the degree to which these products gain market acceptance. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors sections of NortonLifeLock’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. NortonLifeLock assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We use non-GAAP measures of operating margin, net income and earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP and exclude certain expenses, gains and losses. We also provide the non-GAAP metrics of Consumer revenues, constant currency revenues and Consumer reported billings, which exclude revenues from our divested ID Analytics solutions. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results, which is attached to our quarterly earnings release and which can be found, along with other financial information including the Supplemental Information, on the investor relations page of our website at: http://investor.nortonlifelock.com.


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In millions, unaudited)



 



April 3, 2020



 



March 29, 2019



ASSETS



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



2,177



 



 



$



1,791



 



Short-term investments



86



 



 



252



 



Accounts receivable, net



111



 



 



708



 



Assets held for sale



270



 



 






 



Other current assets



435



 



 



286



 



Current assets of discontinued operations






 



 



149



 



Total current assets



3,079



 



 



3,186



 



Property and equipment, net



238



 



 



663



 



Operating lease assets



88



 



 






 



Intangible assets, net



1,067



 



 



1,202



 



Goodwill



2,585



 



 



2,677



 



Other long-term assets



678



 



 



1,160



 



Long-term assets of discontinued operations






 



 



7,050



 



Total assets



$



7,735



 



 



$



15,938



 



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Accounts payable



$



87



 



 



$



165



 



Accrued compensation and benefits



115



 



 



250



 



Current portion of long-term debt



756



 



 



491



 



Contract liabilities



1,049



 



 



1,032



 



Current operating lease liabilities



28



 



 






 



Other current liabilities



587



 



 



524



 



Current liabilities of discontinued operations






 



 



1,304



 



Total current liabilities



2,622



 



 



3,766



 



Long-term debt



3,465



 



 



3,961



 



Long-term contract liabilities



27



 



 



27



 



Deferred income tax liabilities



149



 



 



577



 



Long-term income taxes payable



1,310



 



 



1,076



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



73



 



 






 



Other long-term liabilities



79



 



 



78



 



Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations






 



 



715



 



Total liabilities



7,725



 



 



10,200



 



Total stockholders’ equity



10



 



 



5,738



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity



$



7,735



 



 



$



15,938



 



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (1)



(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



Net revenues



$



614



 



 



$



617



 



 



$



2,490



 



 



$



2,456



 



Cost of revenues



97



 



 



124



 



 



393



 



 



455



 



Gross profit



517



 



 



493



 



 



2,097



 



 



2,001



 



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Sales and marketing



150



 



 



175



 



 



701



 



 



712



 



Research and development



70



 



 



98



 



 



328



 



 



420



 



General and administrative



97



 



 



93



 



 



368



 



 



410



 



Amortization of intangible assets



18



 



 



21



 



 



79



 



 



80



 



Restructuring, transition and other costs



138



 



 



34



 



 



266



 



 



221



 



Total operating expenses



473



 



 



421



 



 



1,742



 



 



1,843



 



Operating income



44



 



 



72



 



 



355



 



 



158



 



Interest expense



(50



)



 



(51



)



 



(196



)



 



(208



)



Other income (expense), net



263



 



 



(1



)



 



660



 



 



(57



)



Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes



257



 



 



20



 



 



819



 



 



(107



)



Income tax expense (benefit)



108



 



 



(17



)



 



241



 



 



3



 



Income (loss) from continuing operations



149



 



 



37



 



 



578



 



 



(110



)



Income (loss) from discontinued operations



82



 



 



(3



)



 



3,309



 



 



141



 



Net income



$



231



 



 



$



34



 



 



$



3,887



 



 



$



31



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (loss) per share - basic:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



$



0.25



 



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



0.94



 



 



$



(0.17



)



Discontinued operations



$



0.14



 



 



$






 



 



$



5.38



 



 



$



0.22



 



Net income (loss) per share - basic (2)



$



0.39



 



 



$



0.05



 



 



$



6.32



 



 



$



0.05



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (loss) per share - diluted:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



$



0.23



 



 



$



0.06



 



 



$



0.90



 



 



$



(0.17



)



Discontinued operations



$



0.13



 



 



$






 



 



$



5.15



 



 



$



0.22



 



Net income (loss) per share - diluted (2)



$



0.36



 



 



$



0.05



 



 



$



6.05



 



 



$



0.05



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted-average shares outstanding:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



599



 



 



637



 



 



615



 



 



632



 



Diluted



639



 



 



662



 



 



643



 



 



632



 



(1)



The year ended April 3, 2020 consisted of 53 weeks whereas the year ended March 29, 2019 consisted of 52 weeks. The impact of the extra week on revenues in the year ended April 3, 2020 is estimated to be approximately $44 million.



(2)



Amounts may not add due to rounding.



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In millions, unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



231



 



 



$



34



 



 



$



3,887



 



 



$



31



 



Adjustments:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Amortization and depreciation



54



 



 



158



 



 



361



 



 



615



 



Impairments of long-lived assets



42



 



 



2



 



 



74



 



 



10



 



Stock-based compensation expense



42



 



 



87



 



 



312



 



 



352



 



Loss from equity interest






 



 



17



 



 



31



 



 



101



 



Deferred income taxes



2



 



 



(52



)



 



16



 



 



(70



)



Gain on divestitures



(262



)



 






 



 



(5,684



)



 






 



Gain on sale of equity method investment






 



 






 



 



(379



)



 






 



Non-cash operating lease expense



8



 



 






 



 



40



 



 






 



Other



(31



)



 



18



 



 



(4



)



 



(14



)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable, net



46



 



 



16



 



 



583



 



 



113



 



Accounts payable



(40



)



 



(29



)



 



(61



)



 



6



 



Accrued compensation and benefits



(18



)



 



28



 



 



(117



)



 



2



 



Contract liabilities



42



 



 



137



 



 



(121



)



 



196



 



Income taxes payable



(1,713



)



 



84



 



 



383



 



 



67



 



Other assets



13



 



 



(27



)



 



(81



)



 



(26



)



Other liabilities



(182



)



 



74



 



 



(101



)



 



112



 



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(1,766



)



 



547



 



 



(861



)



 



1,495



 



INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



(3



)



 



(54



)



 



(89



)



 



(207



)



Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired






 



 



(139



)



 






 



 



(180



)



Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash contributed and transaction costs



346



 



 






 



 



10,918



 



 






 



Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments



32



 



 



20



 



 



167



 



 



139



 



Proceeds from sale of property






 



 






 



 






 



 



26



 



Proceeds from sale of equity method investment



2



 



 






 



 



380



 



 






 



Other



11



 



 



(7



)



 



3



 



 



(19



)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



388



 



 



(180



)



 



11,379



 



 



(241



)



FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Repayments of debt



(566



)



 



(600



)



 



(868



)



 



(600



)



Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs






 



 






 



 



300



 



 






 



Net proceeds from sales of common stock under employee stock incentive plans



14



 



 



11



 



 



123



 



 



19



 



Tax payments related to restricted stock units



(7



)



 



(5



)



 



(78



)



 



(173



)



Dividends and dividend equivalents paid



(7,304



)



 



(48



)



 



(7,481



)



 



(217



)



Repurchases of common stock



(677



)



 



(234



)



 



(1,581



)



 



(234



)



Cash consideration paid in the exchange of Convertible Notes



(546



)



 






 



 



(546



)



 






 



Short-swing profit disgorgement






 



 






 



 



9



 



 






 



Other






 



 



(4



)



 



(1



)



 



(4



)



Net cash used in financing activities



(9,086



)



 



(880



)



 



(10,123



)



 



(1,209



)



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents



(8



)



 



(5



)



 



(9



)



 



(28



)



Change in cash and cash equivalents



(10,472



)



 



(518



)



 



386



 



 



17



 



Beginning cash and cash equivalents



12,649



 



 



2,309



 



 



1,791



 



 



1,774



 



Ending cash and cash equivalents



$



2,177



 



 



$



1,791



 



 



$



2,177



 



 



$



1,791



 



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (1) (2)



(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



Operating income



$



44



 



 



$



72



 



 



$



355



 



 



$



158



 



Stock-based compensation



28



 



 



33



 



 



119



 



 



158



 



Amortization of intangible assets



25



 



 



28



 



 



109



 



 



110



 



Restructuring, transition and other costs



138



 



 



34



 



 



266



 



 



221



 



Litigation settlement loss



20



 



 






 



 



20



 



 






 



Other






 



 



1



 



 






 



 



(2



)



Operating income (Non-GAAP)



$



255



 



 



$



168



 



 



$



869



 



 



$



646



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating margin



7.2



%



 



11.7



%



 



14.3



%



 



6.4



%



Operating margin (Non-GAAP)



41.5



%



 



27.2



%



 



34.9



%



 



26.3



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



231



 



 



$



34



 



 



$



3,887



 



 



$



31



 



Adjustments to income from continuing operations:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stock-based compensation



26



 



 



33



 



 



120



 



 



158



 



Amortization of intangible assets



25



 



 



28



 



 



109



 



 



110



 



Restructuring, transition and other costs



138



 



 



34



 



 



266



 



 



221



 



Litigation settlement charges (benefit)



20



 



 






 



 



20



 



 



(5



)



Other



(1



)



 



1



 



 



(1



)



 



3



 



Non-cash interest expense



5



 



 



7



 



 



23



 



 



25



 



Gains on divestiture and sale of equity method investment



(250



)



 






 



 



(629



)



 






 



Loss from equity interest






 



 



17



 



 



31



 



 



101



 



Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes



(38



)



 



121



 



 



(61



)



 



614



 



Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes



56



 



 



(49



)



 



59



 



 



(110



)



Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes



18



 



 



72



 



 



(2



)



 



504



 



Discontinued operations



(82



)



 



3



 



 



(3,309



)



 



(141



)



Net income (Non-GAAP)



$



167



 



 



$



109



 



 



$



576



 



 



$



395



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted net income per share



$



0.36



 



 



$



0.05



 



 



$



6.05



 



 



$



0.05



 



Adjustments to diluted net income per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stock-based compensation



0.04



 



 



0.05



 



 



0.19



 



 



0.25



 



Amortization of intangible assets



0.04



 



 



0.04



 



 



0.17



 



 



0.17



 



Restructuring, transition and other costs



0.22



 



 



0.05



 



 



0.41



 



 



0.35



 



Litigation settlement charges (benefit)



0.03



 



 






 



 



0.03



 



 



(0.01



)



Other






 



 






 



 






 



 






 



Non-cash interest expense



0.01



 



 



0.01



 



 



0.04



 



 



0.04



 



Gains on divestiture and sale of equity method investment



(0.39



)



 






 



 



(0.98



)



 






 



Loss from equity interest






 



 



0.03



 



 



0.05



 



 



0.16



 



Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes



(0.06



)



 



0.18



 



 



(0.09



)



 



0.97



 



Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes



0.09



 



 



(0.07



)



 



0.09



 



 



(0.17



)



Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes



0.03



 



 



0.11



 



 



(0.00



)



 



0.80



 



Discontinued operations



(0.13



)



 



0.00



 



 



(5.15



)



 



(0.22



)



Incremental dilution effect






 



 






 



 






 



 



(0.03



)



Diluted net income per share (Non-GAAP)



$



0.26



 



 



$



0.16



 



 



$



0.90



 



 



$



0.60



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding



639



 



 



662



 



 



643



 



 



632



 



Incremental dilution






 



 






 



 






 



 



29



 



Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (Non-GAAP)



639



 



 



662



 



 



643



 



 



661



 



(1)



This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of these non-GAAP measures, see Appendix A.



(2)



Amounts may not add due to rounding.



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Consumer Revenues, Consumer Reported Billings and Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics



(In millions, except per user data, unaudited)


 


Consumer Revenues (Non-GAAP)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



 



Variance

in %



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



 



Variance

in %



Revenues (1)



$



614



 



 



$



617



 



 






%



 



$



2,490



 



 



$



2,456



 



 



1



%



Exclude revenues from ID Analytics (2)



(4



)



 



(12



)



 



 



 



(46



)



 



(48



)



 



 



Consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



610



 



 



605



 



 



1



%



 



2,444



 



 



2,408



 



 



1



%



Exclude foreign exchange impact (3)



3



 



 






 



 



 



 



16



 



 






 



 



 



Constant currency adjusted consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



613



 



 



605



 



 



1



%



 



2,460



 



 



2,408



 



 



2



%



Exclude extra week impact (1)






 



 






 



 



 



 



(44



)



 






 



 



 



Constant currency and extra week adjusted consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



$



613



 



 



$



605



 



 



1



%



 



$



2,416



 



 



$



2,408



 



 






%


 


Consumer Reported Billings (Non-GAAP)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



 



Variance

in %



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



 



Variance

in %



Revenues (1)



$



614



 



 



$



617



 



 






%



 



$



2,490



 



 



$



2,456



 



 



1



%



Add: Contract liabilities (end of period)



1,076



 



 



1,059



 



 



 



 



1,076



 



 



1,059



 



 



 



Less: Contract liabilities (beginning of period)



(1,047



)



 



(1,046



)



 



 



 



(1,059



)



 



(1,117



)



 



 



Add: Other contract liabilities adjustment (4)






 



 



2



 



 



 



 



5



 



 



2



 



 



 



Reported billings (Non-GAAP)



643



 



 



632



 



 



2



%



 



2,512



 



 



2,400



 



 



5



%



Exclude revenue from ID Analytics (2)



(4



)



 



(12



)



 



 



 



(46



)



 



(48



)



 



 



Consumer reported billings (Non-GAAP)



639



 



 



620



 



 



3



%



 



2,466



 



 



2,352



 



 



5



%



Exclude extra week impact (1)






 



 






 



 



 



 



(44



)



 






 



 



 



Consumer reported billings excluding extra week impact (Non-GAAP)



$



639



 



 



$



620



 



 



3



%



 



$



2,422



 



 



$



2,352



 



 



3



%


Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics


 



Three Months Ended



 



Year Ended



 



April 3,

2020



 



January 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



 



April 3,

2020



 



March 29,

2019



Direct customer revenues



$



549



 



 



$



542



 



 



$



541



 



 



$



2,204



 



 



$



2,168



 



Partner revenues



$



61



 



 



$



61



 



 



$



64



 



 



$



240



 



 



$



240



 



Revenues from ID Analytics



$



4



 



 



$



15



 



 



$



12



 



 



$



46



 



 



$



48



 



Average direct customer count



20.2



 



 



20.1



 



 



20.4



 



 



20.2



 



 



20.7



 



Direct customer count (at quarter end)



20.2



 



 



20.1



 



 



20.3



 



 



20.2



 



 



20.3



 



Direct average revenue per user (ARPU) (5)



$



9.07



 



 



$



8.99



 



 



$



8.83



 



 



$



8.90



 



 



$



8.74



 



Consumer Cyber Safety annual retention rate



 



 



 



 



 



 



85



%



 



85



%



(1)



The year ended April 3, 2020 consisted of 53 weeks whereas the year ended March 29, 2019 consisted of 52 weeks. The impact of the extra week on revenues in the year ended April 3, 2020 is estimated to be approximately $44 million.



(2)



In the three months ended April 3, 2020, we divested our ID Analytics solutions and are presenting consumer reported billings and consumer revenues to enhance comparability of the reported billings and revenues of our remaining solutions to the year ago period.



(3)



Calculated using year ago foreign exchange rates.



(4)



Other contract liabilities adjustment for the year ended April 3, 2020 represents the change in contract liabilities related to Veritas discontinued operations of $5 million. Other contract liabilities adjustment for the three months and the year ended March 29, 2019 represents the change in contract liabilities related to Veritas discontinued operations of $2 million and $19 million, respectively. In addition, other contract liabilities adjustment for the year ended March 29, 2019 includes the impact of the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard of $17 million.



(5)



ARPU in the year ended April 3, 2020 was normalized to exclude the impact of the extra week on direct revenue, which we estimate to be approximately $41 million.


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

Appendix A

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Items

Objective of non-GAAP measures: We believe our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance for the reasons discussed below. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. Due to the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of management’s compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock Inc.

press@nortonlifelock.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

NortonLifeLock Inc.

ir@nortonlifelock.com

