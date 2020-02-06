NortonLifeLock Delivers Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

Consumer billings grew 4% year-over-year
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today reported results for its third quarter fiscal year 2020 ended January 3, 2020.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights from Continuing Operations
Revenue was $618 million, compared to $615 million a year ago
GAAP diluted EPS was $0.55, compared to ($0.03) a year ago
Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.25, compared to $0.16 a year ago
Reported billings growth of 4% year-over-year
“We drove better-than-expected results in our first quarter as NortonLifeLock and delivered sequential customer growth for the first time in over two years,” said Vincent Pilette, NortonLifeLock’s CEO. “Our ambition is to protect everyone’s digital life in a hyper-connected world with constantly evolving cyber threats. With our Norton 360 membership plans, we offer trusted protection for consumers’ devices, identities, privacy, and homes. Now that we are emerging from the Enterprise sale and accelerating the transition to a pure-play leader in consumer Cyber Safety, we are excited about our future.”
Accelerated Transition and Cash Return to Shareholders
During the third quarter, NortonLifeLock accelerated its transition and today announced that it has driven down its projected cumulative post-sale stranded costs to under $1.0 billion, of which $0.75 billion is cash costs. In addition, the Company raised its projected cash proceeds from underutilized assets to $1.5 billion.
In January, NortonLifeLock delivered on its commitment to return Enterprise asset sale proceeds to shareholders with payment of its $12 per share special dividend to all shareholders of record and the start of its $1.6 billion stock repurchase program during the third fiscal quarter. With the completion of the sale of ID Analytics for $375 million, NortonLifeLock is well on its way to becoming a pure-play consumer Cyber Safety business.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance
Revenue in the range of $595 to $605 million, which excludes ID Analytics revenue
Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.15 to $0.20
NortonLifeLock’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share to be paid on March 18, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2020.
To help readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The methods we use to produce non-GAAP results are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures are provided below. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for non-GAAP EPS guidance is included in this release because it would be unreasonably burdensome to forecast the impacts of significant changes in our business such as restructuring activities related to the sale of our enterprise business.
For additional details regarding NortonLifeLock’s results and outlook, please see the Earnings Presentation and the Supplemental Information on the investor relations page of our website at: http://investor.nortonlifelock.com
Conference Call
NortonLifeLock has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT today to discuss its results for its third quarter fiscal 2020 ended January 3, 2020 and to review guidance. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 475-6198 or (970) 297-2372 and using conference ID 4557269. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through NortonLifeLock's Investor Relations website at http://investor.nortonlifelock.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/.
A replay and our prepared remarks will be available on the investor relations home page shortly after the call is completed.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as “expect,” “will,” “continue,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the statements under “Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance;” the effects of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security business on the Company’s business; the estimated amount and character of, and time to eliminate, stranded costs; the estimated amount, and the Company’s ability to monetize and use the proceeds of sales of underutilized assets; any other statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the effect of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security assets on NortonLifeLock’s retained businesses and products; retention of existing executive leadership team members; difficulties in improving sales and product development during leadership transitions; difficulties in executing a new operating model for the consumer Cyber Safety business; lower than anticipated returns from the Company's investments in direct customer acquisition; difficulties and delays in reducing run rate expenses and monetizing underutilized assets; general business and economic conditions; matters arising out of our completed Audit Committee investigation and the ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; fluctuations and volatility in NortonLifeLock’s stock price; the ability of NortonLifeLock to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability to maintain customer and partner relationships; the ability of NortonLifeLock to achieve its cost and operating efficiency goals; the anticipated growth of certain market segments; NortonLifeLock’s sales and business strategy; fluctuations in tax rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the timing and market acceptance of new product releases and upgrades; and the successful development of new products and the degree to which these products gain market acceptance. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors sections of NortonLifeLock’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. NortonLifeLock assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:
We use non-GAAP measures of adjusted revenues, operating margin, net income and earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to include certain purchase accounting adjustments and exclude certain expenses, gains and losses. We also provide the non-GAAP metric of reported billings. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results, which is attached to our quarterly earnings release and which can be found, along with other financial information including the Supplemental Information, on the investor relations page of our website at: http://investor.nortonlifelock.com.
(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of these non-GAAP measures, see Appendix A.
(2) Amounts may not add due to rounding.
(3) Diluted GAAP and non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding are the same, except in periods in which there is a GAAP loss from continuing operations. In accordance with GAAP, we do not present dilution for GAAP in periods in which there is a loss from continuing operations. However, if there is non-GAAP net income, we present dilution for non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding in an amount equal to the dilution that would have been presented had there been GAAP income from continuing operations for the period.
(1) Other contract liabilities adjustment represents the change in contract liabilities related to Veritas discontinued operations.
NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Appendix A
Explanation of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures
Presentation of discontinued operations: On August 8, 2019, we entered into a definitive agreement with Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom) under which Broadcom agreed to purchase certain of our Enterprise Security assets and assume certain liabilities for a purchase price of $10.7 billion (the Broadcom sale). On November 4, 2019, we completed the transaction. As a result, the majority of results of our Enterprise Security business were classified as discontinued operations in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and thus excluded from both continuing operations for all periods presented. The definitive agreement for the Broadcom sale provided that the selection of certain assets sold and liabilities assumed would be subject to negotiations between us and Broadcom subsequent to the signing of the agreement through the date of the close of the Broadcom sale. As a result of such negotiations, our results of operations for the six months ended October 4, 2019 and September 28, 2018 and our March 29, 2019 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet reflect changes in the assets and liabilities that were determined to be part of discontinued operations as reported in our previously issued earnings press release for the period ended October 4, 2019.
Objective of non-GAAP measures: We believe our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance for the reasons discussed below. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. Due to the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of management’s compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Contract liabilities adjustment: Our non-GAAP net revenues eliminate the impact of contract liabilities purchase accounting adjustments required by GAAP. GAAP requires an adjustment to the liability for acquired contract liabilities such that the liability approximates how much we, the acquirer, would have to pay a third party to assume the liability. We believe that eliminating the impact of this adjustment improves the comparability of revenues between periods. Also, although the adjustment amounts will never be recognized in our GAAP financial statements, we do not expect the acquisitions to affect the future renewal rates of revenues excluded by the adjustments. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP net revenues, adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting adjustments to assess our operating performance and overall revenue trends. Nevertheless, non-GAAP net revenues has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net revenues. We believe these adjustments are useful to investors as an additional means to reflect revenue trends of our business. However, other companies in our industry may not calculate these measures in the same manner which may limit their usefulness for comparative purposes.
Stock-based compensation: This consists of expenses for employee restricted stock units, performance-based awards, bonus share programs, stock options and our employee stock purchase plan, determined in accordance with GAAP. We evaluate our performance both with and without these measures because stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense and can vary significantly over time based on the timing, size, nature and design of the awards granted, and is influenced in part by certain factors that are generally beyond our control, such as the volatility of the market value of our common stock. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation to facilitate the comparison of our results to those of other companies in our industry.
Amortization of intangible assets: Amortization of intangible assets consists of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets such as developed technology, customer relationships and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We record charges relating to the amortization of these intangibles within both cost of revenues and operating expenses in our GAAP financial statements. Under purchase accounting, we are required to allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets acquired and amortize this amount over the estimated useful lives of the acquired intangible assets.
