NortonLifeLock Delivers Sustainable Growth with Q2 Revenue Up 5%

Reported Billings Growth Up 7% and Customer Count Increased More Than 600,000

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today reported results for its fiscal year 2021 second quarter which ended October 2, 2020.

Second quarter GAAP revenue from continuing operations was $626 million, compared to $608 million a year ago which included revenue from ID Analytics ($13 million in Q2 Fiscal 2020). Q2 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.28, compared to $0.06 a year ago.

Q2 Key Highlights

Year-over-year



  • Revenue was $626 million, up 5% in USD and up 4% in constant currency


  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.36, compared to $0.18 a year ago, up 100%


  • Reported billings growth up 7%


  • Direct customer count of 20.7 million, up 608,000


  • Average revenue per user of $9.10 per month, up 2%


  • Non-GAAP operating margin was 50%, up 20 points

“We’ve achieved another strong quarter where we grew the business mid-single digits,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “Our second quarter performance underscores our relentless focus on operational discipline and product innovation. Our ambition is to bring Cyber Safety to everyone.”

Fiscal 2021 Q3 Guidance



  • Revenue in the range of $625 to $635 million, translating to approximately 4% to 5% growth, adjusting for ID Analytics revenue ($15 million in Q3 Fiscal 2020)


  • Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.36 to $0.38


Quarterly Cash Dividend

NortonLifeLock’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share to be paid on December 16, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 23, 2020.

Conference Call

Fiscal 2021 Q2 Earnings Call

November 5, 2020

2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST

Domestic: (866) 538-3137 | International: (929) 517-9556

Conference ID: 2059444

Live webcast: Investor.NortonLifeLock.com (replay will be posted after the conference call)

To help readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The methods we use to produce non-GAAP results are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures are provided below. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for non-GAAP EPS guidance is included in this release because it would be unreasonably burdensome to forecast the impacts of significant changes in our business such as restructuring activities related to the sale of our enterprise business.

For additional details regarding NortonLifeLock’s results and outlook, please see the Earnings Presentation and the Supplemental Information on the investor relations page of our website at Investor.NortonLifeLock.com.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of approximately 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as “expect,” “will,” “continue,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the statements under “Fiscal Year 2021 Q3 Guidance,” including expectations relating to operating margin and annualized EPS; the effects of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security business on the Company’s business; the timing and amount of stock repurchases; the long-term operating model of NortonLifeLock; NortonLifeLock’s future revenue growth and cash flow from operations; statements regarding expectations of the recurring nature of consumer subscriptions; statements regarding the compliance with our debt instruments and covenants thereunder; the estimated unrealized cost savings from estimates of future results; the estimated amount, and the Company’s ability to monetize and use the proceeds of sales, of underutilized assets; any other statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and industry; the effect of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security assets on NortonLifeLock’s retained businesses and products; retention of executive leadership team members; difficulties in improving sales and product development during leadership transitions; difficulties in executing the operating model for the consumer cyber safety business; lower than anticipated returns from the Company's investments in direct customer acquisition; difficulties and delays in reducing run rate expenses and monetizing underutilized assets; general business and economic conditions; matters arising out of our completed Audit Committee investigation and the ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; fluctuations and volatility in NortonLifeLock’s stock price; the ability of NortonLifeLock to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability to maintain customer and partner relationships; the ability of NortonLifeLock to achieve its cost and operating efficiency goals; the anticipated growth of certain market segments; NortonLifeLock’s sales and business strategy; fluctuations in tax rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the timing and market acceptance of new product releases and upgrades; and the successful development of new products and the degree to which these products gain market acceptance. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors sections of NortonLifeLock’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. NortonLifeLock assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use non-GAAP measures of operating margin, net income and earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP and exclude certain expenses, gains and losses. We also provide the non-GAAP metrics of Consumer revenues, constant currency revenues and Consumer reported billings, which exclude revenues from our divested ID Analytics solutions. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results, which is attached to our quarterly earnings release and which can be found, along with other financial information including the Supplemental Information, on the investor relations page of our website at Investor.NortonLifeLock.com.



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In millions, unaudited)



 



 



October 2, 2020



 



April 3, 2020



ASSETS



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



1,009



 



 



 



$



2,177



 



Short-term investments



40



 



 



 



86



 



Accounts receivable, net



96



 



 



 



111



 



Other current assets



377



 



 



 



435



 



Assets held for sale



270



 



 



 



270



 



Total current assets



1,792



 



 



 



3,079



 



Property and equipment, net



75



 



 



 



238



 



Operating lease assets



85



 



 



 



88



 



Intangible assets, net



1,020



 



 



 



1,067



 



Goodwill



2,596



 



 



 



2,585



 



Other long-term assets



745



 



 



 



678



 



Total assets



$



6,313



 



 



 



$



7,735



 



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Accounts payable



$



66



 



 



 



$



87



 



Accrued compensation and benefits



73



 



 



 



115



 



Current portion of long-term debt



47



 



 



 



756



 



Contract liabilities



1,035



 



 



 



1,049



 



Current operating lease liabilities



28



 



 



 



28



 



Other current liabilities



499



 



 



 



587



 



Total current liabilities



1,748



 



 



 



2,622



 



Long-term debt



3,556



 



 



 



3,465



 



Long-term contract liabilities



39



 



 



 



27



 



Deferred income tax liabilities



180



 



 



 



149



 



Long-term income taxes payable



1,117



 



 



 



1,310



 



Long-term operating lease liabilities



81



 



 



 



73



 



Other long-term liabilities



68



 



 



 



79



 



Total liabilities



6,789



 



 



 



7,725



 



Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)



(476



)



 



 



10



 



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)



$



6,313



 



 



 



$



7,735



 


 


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (1)



(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



Six Months Ended



 



October 2,



2020



 



October 4,



2019



 



October 2,



2020



 



October 4,



2019



Net revenues



$



626



 



 



 



$



608



 



 



 



$



1,240



 



 



 



$



1,258



 



 



Cost of revenues



90



 



 



 



97



 



 



 



176



 



 



 



193



 



 



Gross profit



536



 



 



 



511



 



 



 



1,064



 



 



 



1,065



 



 



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Sales and marketing



143



 



 



 



189



 



 



 



288



 



 



 



373



 



 



Research and development



63



 



 



 



85



 



 



 



128



 



 



 



186



 



 



General and administrative



68



 



 



 



90



 



 



 



121



 



 



 



186



 



 



Amortization of intangible assets



18



 



 



 



21



 



 



 



36



 



 



 



41



 



 



Restructuring and other costs



14



 



 



 



17



 



 



 



141



 



 



 



30



 



 



Total operating expenses



306



 



 



 



402



 



 



 



714



 



 



 



816



 



 



Operating income



230



 



 



 



109



 



 



 



350



 



 



 



249



 



 



Interest expense



(37



)



 



 



(46



)



 



 



(77



)



 



 



(95



)



 



Other income (expense), net



38



 



 



 



(3



)



 



 



57



 



 



 



(2



)



 



Income from continuing operations before income taxes



231



 



 



 



60



 



 



 



330



 



 



 



152



 



 



Income tax expense



65



 



 



 



22



 



 



 



15



 



 



 



76



 



 



Income from continuing operations



166



 



 



 



38



 



 



 



315



 



 



 



76



 



 



Income (loss) from discontinued operations



(102



)



 



 



747



 



 



 



(133



)



 



 



735



 



 



Net income



$



64



 



 



 



$



785



 



 



 



$



182



 



 



 



$



811



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (loss) per share - basic:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



$



0.28



 



 



 



$



0.06



 



 



 



$



0.53



 



 



 



$



0.12



 



 



Discontinued operations



$



(0.17



)



 



 



$



1.20



 



 



 



$



(0.23



)



 



 



$



1.19



 



 



Net income per share - basic (2)



$



0.11



 



 



 



$



1.27



 



 



 



$



0.31



 



 



 



$



1.31



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (loss) per share - diluted:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



$



0.28



 



 



 



$



0.06



 



 



 



$



0.52



 



 



 



$



0.12



 



 



Discontinued operations



$



(0.17



)



 



 



$



1.16



 



 



 



$



(0.22



)



 



 



$



1.14



 



 



Net income per share - diluted (2)



$



0.11



 



 



 



$



1.22



 



 



 



$



0.30



 



 



 



$



1.26



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted-average shares outstanding:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



592



 



 



 



620



 



 



 



591



 



 



 



619



 



 



Diluted



600



 



 



 



644



 



 



 



607



 



 



 



643



 



 



 



(1)



 



The six months ended October 2, 2020 consisted of 26 weeks whereas the six months ended October 4, 2019 consisted of 27 weeks. The impact of the extra week on revenues in the six months ended October 4, 2019 is estimated to be approximately $44 million.



(2)



Net income per share amounts may not add due to rounding.


 


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In millions, unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



Six Months Ended



 



October 2,



2020



 



October 4,



2019



 



October 2,



2020



 



October 4,



2019



OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



64



 



 



 



$



785



 



 



 



$



182



 



 



 



$



811



 



 



Adjustments:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Amortization and depreciation



39



 



 



 



93



 



 



 



85



 



 



 



251



 



 



Impairments of current and long-lived assets



3



 



 



 



1



 



 



 



88



 



 



 



4



 



 



Stock-based compensation expense



20



 



 



 



70



 



 



 



45



 



 



 



150



 



 



Deferred income taxes



10



 



 



 



(677



)



 



 



30



 



 



 



(707



)



 



Gain on extinguishment of debt






 



 



 






 



 



 



(20



)



 



 






 



 



Loss from equity interest






 



 



 



11



 



 



 






 



 



 



22



 



 



Gain on sale of property



(35



)



 



 






 



 



 



(35



)



 



 






 



 



Non-cash operating lease expense



5



 



 



 



11



 



 



 



11



 



 



 



23



 



 



Other



14



 



 



 



6



 



 



 



38



 



 



 



7



 



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable, net



8



 



 



 



(159



)



 



 



13



 



 



 



111



 



 



Accounts payable



4



 



 



 



(11



)



 



 



(24



)



 



 



(32



)



 



Accrued compensation and benefits



3



 



 



 



26



 



 



 



(36



)



 



 



(20



)



 



Contract liabilities



4



 



 



 



32



 



 



 



(25



)



 



 



(129



)



 



Income taxes payable



(211



)



 



 



(67



)



 



 



(299



)



 



 



5



 



 



Other assets



(41



)



 



 



(10



)



 



 



21



 



 



 



(5



)



 



Other liabilities






 



 



 



70



 



 



 



(17



)



 



 



15



 



 



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(113



)



 



 



181



 



 



 



57



 



 



 



506



 



 



INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



(2



)



 



 



(27



)



 



 



(3



)



 



 



(76



)



 



Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments



17



 



 



 



28



 



 



 



46



 



 



 



120



 



 



Proceeds from sales of short-term investments



1



 



 



 






 



 



 



1



 



 



 






 



 



Proceeds from sale of property



118



 



 



 






 



 



 



118



 



 



 






 



 



Other






 



 



 






 



 



 



(5



)



 



 



(5



)



 



Net cash provided by investing activities



134



 



 



 



1



 



 



 



157



 



 



 



39



 



 



FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Repayments of debt and related equity component



(750



)



 



 






 



 



 



(1,929



)



 



 






 



 



Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs



750



 



 



 






 



 



 



750



 



 



 






 



 



Net proceeds from sales of common stock under employee stock incentive plans



8



 



 



 



51



 



 



 



10



 



 



 



88



 



 



Tax payments related to restricted stock units



(7



)



 



 



(13



)



 



 



(30



)



 



 



(65



)



 



Dividends and dividend equivalents paid



(82



)



 



 



(47



)



 



 



(187



)



 



 



(98



)



 



Repurchases of common stock



(5



)



 



 






 



 



 



(5



)



 



 



(559



)



 



Net cash used in financing activities



(86



)



 



 



(9



)



 



 



(1,391



)



 



 



(634



)



 



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents



1



 



 



 



(8



)



 



 



9



 



 



 



(5



)



 



Change in cash and cash equivalents



(64



)



 



 



165



 



 



 



(1,168



)



 



 



(94



)



 



Beginning cash and cash equivalents



1,073



 



 



 



1,532



 



 



 



2,177



 



 



 



1,791



 



 



Ending cash and cash equivalents



$



1,009



 



 



 



$



1,697



 



 



 



$



1,009



 



 



 



$



1,697



 



 


 


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (1) (2)



(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



October 2,



2020



 



October 4,



2019



Operating income



$



230



 



 



 



$



109



 



 



Stock-based compensation



19



 



 



 



29



 



 



Amortization of intangible assets



25



 



 



 



29



 



 



Restructuring and other costs



14



 



 



 



17



 



 



Litigation settlement charges



25



 



 



 






 



 



Other



1



 



 



 






 



 



Operating income (Non-GAAP)



$



314



 



 



 



$



183



 



 



 



 



 



 



Operating margin



36.7



 



%



 



17.9



 



%



Operating margin (Non-GAAP)



50.2



 



%



 



30.1



 



%



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



64



 



 



 



$



785



 



 



Adjustments to income from continuing operations:



 



 



 



Stock-based compensation



19



 



 



 



29



 



 



Amortization of intangible assets



25



 



 



 



29



 



 



Restructuring and other costs



14



 



 



 



17



 



 



Litigation settlement charges



25



 



 



 






 



 



Other



1



 



 



 






 



 



Non-cash interest expense



2



 



 



 



5



 



 



Loss from equity method investment






 



 



 



11



 



 



Gain on sale of property



(35



)



 



 






 



 



Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes



51



 



 



 



91



 



 



Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes



(2



)



 



 



(13



)



 



Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes



49



 



 



 



78



 



 



Discontinued operations



102



 



 



 



(747



)



 



Net income (Non-GAAP)



$



215



 



 



 



$



116



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted net income per share



$



0.11



 



 



 



$



1.22



 



 



Adjustments to diluted net income per share:



 



 



 



Stock-based compensation



0.03



 



 



 



0.05



 



 



Amortization of intangible assets



0.04



 



 



 



0.05



 



 



Restructuring and other costs



0.02



 



 



 



0.03



 



 



Litigation settlement charges



0.04



 



 



 






 



 



Other



0.00



 



 



 






 



 



Non-cash interest expense



0.00



 



 



 



0.01



 



 



Loss from equity method investment






 



 



 



0.02



 



 



Gain on sale of property



(0.06



)



 



 






 



 



Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes



0.09



 



 



 



0.14



 



 



Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes



(0.00



)



 



 



(0.02



)



 



Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes



0.08



 



 



 



0.12



 



 



Discontinued operations



0.17



 



 



 



(1.16



)



 



Diluted net income per share (Non-GAAP)



$



0.36



 



 



 



$



0.18



 



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding



600



 



 



 



644



 



 



Incremental dilution






 



 



 






 



 



Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (Non-GAAP)



600



 



 



 



644



 



 



 



(1)



 



This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of these non-GAAP measures, see Appendix A.



(2)



Amounts may not add due to rounding.


 


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Consumer Revenues, Consumer Reported Billings and Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics



(In millions, except per user data, unaudited)



 



Consumer Revenues (Non-GAAP)



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



October 2,

 2020



 



October 4,

 2019



 



Variance in %



Revenues



$



626



 



 



$



608



 



 



3



%



Exclude revenues from ID Analytics (1)



 






 



 



 



(13



)



 



 



Consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



 



626



 



 



 



595



 



 



5



%



Exclude foreign exchange impact (2)



 



(5



)



 



 






 



 



 



Constant currency adjusted consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



$



621



 



 



$



595



 



 



4



%



Consumer Reported Billings (Non-GAAP)



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



October 2,

 2020



 



October 4,

 2019



 



Variance in %



Revenues



$



626



 



 



$



608



 



 



3



%



Add: Contract liabilities (end of period)



 



1,074



 



 



 



1,016



 



 



 



Less: Contract liabilities (beginning of period)



 



(1,058



)



 



 



(1,011



)



 



 



Reported billings (Non-GAAP)



 



642



 



 



 



613



 



 



5



%



Exclude revenue from ID Analytics (1)



 






 



 



 



(13



)



 



 



Consumer reported billings (Non-GAAP)



$



642



 



 



$



600



 



 



7



%



Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics



 



Three Months Ended



 



October 2,

 2020



 



July 3,

 2020



 



October 4,

2019



Direct customer revenues



$



563



 



$



552



 



$



536



Partner revenues



$



63



 



$



62



 



$



59



Revenues from ID Analytics



$






 



$






 



$



13



Average direct customer count



 



20.6



 



 



20.4



 



 



20.1



Direct customer count (at quarter end)



 



20.7



 



 



20.6



 



 



20.1



Direct average revenue per user (ARPU)



$



9.10



 



$



9.03



 



$



8.88



 



(1)



 



In the three months ended April 3, 2020, we divested our ID Analytics solutions. We present consumer reported billings and consumer revenues to enhance comparability of the reported billings and revenues of our remaining solutions to the year ago period.



(2)



Calculated using year ago foreign exchange rates.


 

NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

Appendix A

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Items

Objective of non-GAAP measures: We believe our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance for the reasons discussed below. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. Due to the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of management’s compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contract liabilities adjustment: Our non-GAAP net revenues eliminate the impact of contract liabilities purchase accounting adjustments required by GAAP. GAAP requires an adjustment to the liability for acquired contract liabilities such that the liability approximates how much we, the acquirer, would have to pay a third party to assume the liability. We believe that eliminating the impact of this adjustment improves the comparability of revenues between periods. Also, although the adjustment amounts will never be recognized in our GAAP financial statements, we do not expect the acquisitions to affect the future renewal rates of revenues excluded by the adjustments. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP net revenues, adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting adjustments to assess our operating performance and overall revenue trends. Nevertheless, non-GAAP net revenues has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net revenues. We believe these adjustments are useful to investors as an additional means to reflect revenue trends of our business. However, other companies in our industry may not calculate these measures in the same manner which may limit their usefulness for comparative purposes.

Stock-based compensation: This consists of expenses for employee restricted stock units, performance-based awards, bonus share programs, stock options and our employee stock purchase plan, determined in accordance with GAAP. We evaluate our performance both with and without these measures because stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense and can vary significantly over time based on the timing, size, nature and design of the awards granted, and is influenced in part by certain factors that are generally beyond our control, such as the volatility of the market value of our common stock. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation to facilitate the comparison of our results to those of other companies in our industry.

Amortization of intangible assets: Amortization of intangible assets consists of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets such as developed technology, customer relationships and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We record charges relating to the amortization of these intangibles within both cost of revenues and operating expenses in our GAAP financial statements. Under purchase accounting, we are required to allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets acquired and amortize this amount over the estimated useful lives of the acquired intangible assets. However, the purchase price allocated to these assets is not necessarily reflective of the cost we would incur to internally develop the intangible asset. Further, amortization charges for our acquired intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We eliminate these charges from our non-GAAP operating results to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and provide better comparability to our past operating performance.

Restructuring and other costs: Restructuring charges are costs associated with a formal restructuring plan and are primarily related to employee severance and benefit arrangements, contract termination costs, and assets write-offs, as well as other exit and disposal costs. Included in other exit and disposal costs are advisory fees incurred in connection with restructuring events and facilities exit costs. Separation costs primarily consist of consulting costs incurred in connection with the divestiture of our Enterprise Security business (the Broadcom sale). We exclude restructuring and other costs from our non-GAAP results as we believe that these costs are incremental to core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and do not reflect our current operating performance, and that excluding these charges facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Mary Lai

NortonLifeLock Inc.

IR@NortonLifeLock.com

Media Contact

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Press@NortonLifeLock.com

