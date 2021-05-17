NortonLifeLock Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021

Annual ranking honors NortonLifeLock for the second consecutive year in its commitment to corporate responsibility
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3BL Media has named NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a leading consumer Cyber Safety company, to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.
This is the second year that NortonLifeLock has been recognized by 3BL and earned a top 10 ranking in the Software Services industry. This recognition reaffirms NortonLifeLock’s ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility as a core value: including data privacy, education and training, diversity, equity and inclusion, talent development and engagement and climate and energy.
“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to create a better and more sustainable future for our customers, employees, shareholders and the communities in which we live and work,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “It is our vision to help protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely, and we intend to do that in a sustainable way that will have a positive and lasting impact on future generations.”
The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 146 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.
Using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.
To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2021 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 13, 2020 to March 19, 2021.
“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decade requires all companies truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. “The best corporate citizens of 2021 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”
NortonLifeLock has additionally been recognized for its commitment to corporate responsibility by Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, and named among America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital.
For more information on NortonLifeLock’s commitment to corporate responsibility, read the company’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.
For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/.
