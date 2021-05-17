NortonLifeLock Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to create a better and more sustainable future for our customers, employees, shareholders and the communities in which we live and work,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “It is our vision to help protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely, and we intend to do that in a sustainable way that will have a positive and lasting impact on future generations.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 146 ESG transparency and performance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.