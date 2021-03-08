NortonLifeLock Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

“NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely. We bring our people and passions together to innovate the powerful technology behind our Cyber Safety tools,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO, NortonLifeLock. “It is an honor to be recognized alongside other outstanding companies, and we look forward to accelerating our work and inspiring others to take part in this effort to make the world more Cyber Safe.”

NortonLifeLock is committed to providing a new level of consumer Cyber Safety to combat today’s ever-evolving cyberthreats. With a surge in gaming and cyberattacks amidst the pandemic, one of NortonLifeLock’s most recent product innovations – Norton 360 for Gamers – was designed by gamers at NortonLifeLock and is the first comprehensive solution to include features specifically optimized to provide sophisticated, multilayered protection for gamers against cyberattacks. Norton 360 for Gamers aims to protect casual and hardcore PC gamers with optimized notifications, allowing you to permanently silence messages except the most essential, eliminating the tension between wanting security and gaming. A key innovation of Norton 360 for Gamers is Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock[1], a-first-of-its-kind Cyber Safety feature, which monitors up to 10 gamer tags and notifies gamers if their gamer tags, usernames or email addresses are found on the dark web. Notably, NortonLifeLock has issued more than 60,000 notifications informing customers their gaming information was located on the dark web since its release in June.