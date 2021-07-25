NortonLifeLock Recognized as Top Company of 2021 for Innovation in Sales and Marketing Technology

NortonLifeLock was awarded for its efforts on upgrading customer service operations with the development of a new internal sales platform, Romulus. Built by NortonLifeLock engineers and launched in spring 2021, the proprietary technology has enabled company representatives to better deliver key customer services, such as placing orders for customers or enrolling new members, within a single, easy-to-use interface. In addition to advancing customer service relations, the platform replaced a legacy vendor-supplied solution, driving cost efficiency for the company.

“The launch of our proprietary sales tool, Romulus, removed friction from our customer service operations, enabling our representatives to focus on what matters most – helping consumers to live their digital lives safely and securely,” said Patrick Schwind, vice president of global consumer support and inside sales at NortonLifeLock.