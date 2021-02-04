 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NortonLifeLock’s Q3 Growth Momentum Fueled by Cyber Safety Adoption

NortonLifeLock’s Q3 Growth Momentum Fueled by Cyber Safety Adoption

Direct Customer Count Increased to 21 Million, Up 876,000 YoY and Up 334,000 QoQ

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today reported results for its fiscal year 2021 third quarter which ended January 1, 2021.

Q3 GAAP Financial Results YoY

Q3 GAAP revenue was $639 million, up 3% in USD. Q3 GAAP operating margin was 43.8%, up 33.8 points. Q3 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.29, down 47%. Q3 operating cash flow was $293 million.

Q3 Non-GAAP Financial Highlights and Commentary YoY



  • Revenue was $639 million, up 6% in USD


  • Diluted EPS was $0.38, up 52%


  • Operating margin was 51.0%, up 14.8 points


  • Consumer reported billings was $700 million, up 10% in USD


  • Direct customer count of 21.0 million, up over 876,000


  • Average revenue per user of $9.10 per month, up 1%

“Our vision to protect and empower everyone to live their digital lives safely has never been more relevant than it is today,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “Consumers are seeing the value of Cyber Safety with nearly 60% of our customers using Norton 360. We are accelerating our investments in new products and customer experiences that are driving our growth momentum, and with the Avira acquisition, we are just getting started.”

“We delivered another quarter of accelerated top-line growth and achieved our long-term commitment of $1.50 in annualized EPS,” said Natalie Derse, CFO of NortonLifeLock. “We are on the path to generate more than $900 million in annual free cash flow. We have a strong track record of execution that is built on a foundation of operational discipline.”

Fiscal 2021 Q4 Guidance



  • Non-GAAP Revenue is expected to be in the range of $655 to $665 million, translating to high-single digit growth YoY


  • Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.37 to $0.39

Quarterly Cash Dividend

NortonLifeLock’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share to be paid on March 17, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2021.

Avira Acquisition Complete

NortonLifeLock closed the acquisition of Avira in January 2021 (Q4 Fiscal 2021).

Q3 Conference Call

Fiscal 2021 Q3 Earnings Call

February 4, 2021

2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST

Domestic: (833) 970-2458 | International: (929) 517-9556

Conference ID: 4409529

Live webcast: Investor.NortonLifeLock.com (replay will be posted after the conference call)

Detailed presentation slides available on Investor.NortonLifeLock.com

To help readers understand our past financial performance and our future results, we supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. The methods we use to produce non-GAAP results are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures are provided below. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for non-GAAP EPS guidance is included in this release because most non-GAAP adjustments pertain to events that have not yet occurred. It would be unreasonably burdensome to forecast, therefore we are unable to provide an accurate estimate.

For additional details regarding NortonLifeLock’s results and outlook, please see the Earnings Presentation and the Supplemental Information on the investor relations page of our website at Investor.NortonLifeLock.com.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as “expect,” “will,” “continue,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the statements under “Fiscal Year 2021 Q4 Guidance,” including expectations relating to fourth quarter non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP revenue growth and non-GAAP EPS; the statements contained in the quotations, including expectations related to our growth strategies and free cash flow; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and industry; the effect of the sale of substantially all of the Enterprise Security assets on NortonLifeLock’s retained businesses and products; retention of executive leadership team members; difficulties in improving sales and product development during leadership transitions; difficulties in executing the operating model for the consumer cyber safety business; lower than anticipated returns from the Company's investments in direct customer acquisition; difficulties and delays in reducing run rate expenses and monetizing underutilized assets; general business and economic conditions; matters arising out of our completed Audit Committee investigation and the ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; fluctuations and volatility in NortonLifeLock’s stock price; the ability of NortonLifeLock to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability to maintain customer and partner relationships; the ability of NortonLifeLock to achieve its cost and operating efficiency goals; the anticipated growth of certain market segments; NortonLifeLock’s sales and business strategy; fluctuations in tax rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the timing and market acceptance of new product releases and upgrades; and the successful development of new products and the degree to which these products gain market acceptance. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors sections of NortonLifeLock’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. NortonLifeLock assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use non-GAAP measures of operating margin, net income and earnings per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP and exclude certain expenses, gains and losses. We also provide the non-GAAP metrics of Consumer revenues, constant currency revenues and Consumer reported billings, which exclude revenues from our divested ID Analytics solutions. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Readers are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results, which is attached to our quarterly earnings release and which can be found, along with other financial information including the Supplemental Information, on the investor relations page of our website at Investor.NortonLifeLock.com.


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In millions, unaudited)



 



January 1, 2021



 



April 3, 2020



ASSETS



Current assets:



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents



$



1,046



 



 



$



2,177



Short-term investments



 



27



 



 



 



86



Accounts receivable, net



 



111



 



 



 



111



Other current assets



 



394



 



 



 



435



Assets held for sale



 



270



 



 



 



270



Total current assets



 



1,848



 



 



 



3,079



Property and equipment, net



 



70



 



 



 



238



Operating lease assets



 



80



 



 



 



88



Intangible assets, net



 



999



 



 



 



1,067



Goodwill



 



2,606



 



 



 



2,585



Other long-term assets



 



754



 



 



 



678



Total assets



$



6,357



 



 



$



7,735



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities:



 



 



 



Accounts payable



$



67



 



 



$



87



Accrued compensation and benefits



 



86



 



 



 



115



Current portion of long-term debt



 



63



 



 



 



756



Contract liabilities



 



1,090



 



 



 



1,049



Current operating lease liabilities



 



24



 



 



 



28



Other current liabilities



 



491



 



 



 



587



Total current liabilities



 



1,821



 



 



 



2,622



Long-term debt



 



3,542



 



 



 



3,465



Long-term contract liabilities



 



45



 



 



 



27



Deferred income tax liabilities



 



201



 



 



 



149



Long-term income taxes payable



 



1,096



 



 



 



1,310



Long-term operating lease liabilities



 



73



 



 



 



73



Other long-term liabilities



 



71



 



 



 



79



Total liabilities



 



6,849



 



 



 



7,725



Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)



 



(492



)



 



 



10



Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)



$



6,357



 



 



$



7,735



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (1)



(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



 



Three Months Ended



 



Nine Months Ended



 



January 1, 2021



 



January 3, 2020



 



January 1, 2021



 



January 3, 2020



Net revenues



$



639



 



 



$



618



 



 



$



1,879



 



 



$



1,876



 



Cost of revenues



87



 



 



103



 



 



263



 



 



296



 



Gross profit



552



 



 



515



 



 



1,616



 



 



1,580



 



Operating expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Sales and marketing



140



 



 



178



 



 



428



 



 



551



 



Research and development



71



 



 



72



 



 



199



 



 



258



 



General and administrative



42



 



 



85



 



 



163



 



 



271



 



Amortization of intangible assets



18



 



 



20



 



 



54



 



 



61



 



Restructuring and other costs



1



 



 



98



 



 



142



 



 



128



 



Total operating expenses



272



 



 



453



 



 



986



 



 



1,269



 



Operating income



280



 



 



62



 



 



630



 



 



311



 



Interest expense



(32



)



 



(51



)



 



(109



)



 



(146



)



Other income, net



5



 



 



399



 



 



62



 



 



397



 



Income from continuing operations before income taxes



253



 



 



410



 



 



583



 



 



562



 



Income tax expense



80



 



 



57



 



 



95



 



 



133



 



Income from continuing operations



173



 



 



353



 



 



488



 



 



429



 



Income (loss) from discontinued operations



5



 



 



2,492



 



 



(128



)



 



3,227



 



Net income



$



178



 



 



$



2,845



 



 



$



360



 



 



$



3,656



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (loss) per share - basic:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



$



0.29



 



 



$



0.57



 



 



$



0.83



 



 



$



0.69



 



Discontinued operations



$



0.01



 



 



$



4.01



 



 



$



(0.22



)



 



$



5.20



 



Net income per share - basic (2)



$



0.30



 



 



$



4.58



 



 



$



0.61



 



 



$



5.90



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income (loss) per share - diluted:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Continuing operations



$



0.29



 



 



$



0.55



 



 



$



0.81



 



 



$



0.67



 



Discontinued operations



$



0.01



 



 



$



3.85



 



 



$



(0.21



)



 



$



5.01



 



Net income per share - diluted (2)



$



0.30



 



 



$



4.40



 



 



$



0.60



 



 



$



5.68



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted-average shares outstanding:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



593



 



 



621



 



 



591



 



 



620



 



Diluted



597



 



 



647



 



 



604



 



 



644



 


______________________


(1)



The nine months ended January 1, 2021 consisted of 39 weeks whereas the nine months ended January 3, 2020 consisted of 40 weeks. The impact of the extra week on revenues in the nine months ended January 3, 2020 is estimated to be approximately $44 million.



(2)



Net income per share amounts may not add due to rounding.



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In millions, unaudited)



 



Three Months Ended



 



Nine Months Ended



 



January 1, 2021



 



January 3, 2020



 



January 1, 2021



 



January 3, 2020



OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



178



 



 



$



2,845



 



 



$



360



 



 



$



3,656



 



Adjustments:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Amortization and depreciation



 



28



 



 



 



56



 



 



 



113



 



 



 



307



 



Impairments of current and long-lived assets



 






 



 



 



28



 



 



 



88



 



 



 



32



 



Stock-based compensation expense



 



21



 



 



 



120



 



 



 



66



 



 



 



270



 



Deferred income taxes



 



17



 



 



 



721



 



 



 



47



 



 



 



14



 



Gain on extinguishment of debt



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(20



)



 



 






 



Loss from equity interest



 






 



 



 



9



 



 



 






 



 



 



31



 



Gain on sale of Enterprise Security assets



 






 



 



 



(5,422



)



 



 






 



 



 



(5,422



)



Gain on sale of equity method investment



 






 



 



 



(379



)



 



 






 



 



 



(379



)



Gain on sale of property



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(35



)



 



 






 



Non-cash operating lease expense



 



6



 



 



 



9



 



 



 



17



 



 



 



32



 



Other



 



16



 



 



 



20



 



 



 



54



 



 



 



27



 



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts receivable, net



 



(12



)



 



 



426



 



 



 



1



 



 



 



537



 



Accounts payable



 



1



 



 



 



11



 



 



 



(23



)



 



 



(21



)



Accrued compensation and benefits



 



11



 



 



 



(79



)



 



 



(25



)



 



 



(99



)



Contract liabilities



 



46



 



 



 



(34



)



 



 



21



 



 



 



(163



)



Income taxes payable



 



(49



)



 



 



2,091



 



 



 



(348



)



 



 



2,096



 



Other assets



 



15



 



 



 



(89



)



 



 



36



 



 



 



(94



)



Other liabilities



 



15



 



 



 



66



 



 



 



(2



)



 



 



81



 



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



 



293



 



 



 



399



 



 



 



350



 



 



 



905



 



INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Purchases of property and equipment



 



(2



)



 



 



(10



)



 



 



(5



)



 



 



(86



)



Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash contributed and transaction costs



 






 



 



 



10,572



 



 



 






 



 



 



10,572



 



Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments



 



13



 



 



 



15



 



 



 



60



 



 



 



135



 



Proceeds from sale of property



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



118



 



 



 






 



Proceeds from sale of equity investment method



 






 



 



 



378



 



 



 






 



 



 



378



 



Other



 



(4



)



 



 



(3



)



 



 



(9



)



 



 



(8



)



Net cash provided by investing activities



 



7



 



 



 



10,952



 



 



 



164



 



 



 



10,991



 



FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Repayments of debt and related equity component



 






 



 



 



(302



)



 



 



(1,929



)



 



 



(302



)



Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs



 






 



 



 



300



 



 



 



750



 



 



 



300



 



Net proceeds from sales of common stock under employee stock incentive plans



 



6



 



 



 



21



 



 



 



16



 



 



 



109



 



Tax payments related to restricted stock units



 



(27



)



 



 



(6



)



 



 



(57



)



 



 



(71



)



Dividends and dividend equivalents paid



 



(113



)



 



 



(79



)



 



 



(300



)



 



 



(177



)



Repurchases of common stock



 



(133



)



 



 



(345



)



 



 



(138



)



 



 



(904



)



Short-swing profit disgorgement



 






 



 



 



9



 



 



 






 



 



 



9



 



Other



 






 



 



 



(1



)



 



 






 



 



 



(1



)



Net cash used in financing activities



 



(267



)



 



 



(403



)



 



 



(1,658



)



 



 



(1,037



)



Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents



 



4



 



 



 



4



 



 



 



13



 



 



 



(1



)



Change in cash and cash equivalents



 



37



 



 



 



10,952



 



 



 



(1,131



)



 



 



10,858



 



Beginning cash and cash equivalents



 



1,009



 



 



 



1,697



 



 



 



2,177



 



 



 



1,791



 



Ending cash and cash equivalents



$



1,046



 



 



$



12,649



 



 



$



1,046



 



 



$



12,649



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (1) (2)



(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



 



Three Months Ended



 



January 1, 2021



 



January 3, 2020



Operating income



$



280



 



 



$



62



 



Stock-based compensation



 



21



 



 



 



36



 



Amortization of intangible assets



 



24



 



 



 



28



 



Restructuring and other costs



 



1



 



 



 



98



 



Acquisition and integration costs



 



1



 



 



 






 



Other



 



(1



)



 



 






 



Operating income (Non-GAAP)



$



326



 



 



$



224



 



 



 



 



 



Operating margin



 



43.8



%



 



 



10.0



%



Operating margin (Non-GAAP)



 



51.0



%



 



 



36.2



%



 



 



 



 



Net income



$



178



 



 



$



2,845



 



Adjustments to income from continuing operations:



 



 



 



Stock-based compensation



 



21



 



 



 



39



 



Amortization of intangible assets



 



24



 



 



 



28



 



Restructuring and other costs



 



1



 



 



 



98



 



Acquisition and integration costs



 



1



 



 



 






 



Other



 



(1



)



 



 






 



Non-cash interest expense



 



2



 



 



 



7



 



Gain on sale of equity method investment



 






 



 



 



(379



)



Loss from equity method investment



 






 



 



 



9



 



Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes



 



48



 



 



 



(198



)



Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes



 



8



 



 



 



3



 



Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes



 



56



 



 



 



(195



)



Discontinued operations



 



(5



)



 



 



(2,492



)



Net income (Non-GAAP)



$



229



 



 



$



159



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted net income per share



$



0.30



 



 



$



4.40



 



Adjustments to diluted net income per share:



 



 



 



Stock-based compensation



 



0.04



 



 



 



0.06



 



Amortization of intangible assets



 



0.04



 



 



 



0.04



 



Restructuring and other costs



 



0.00



 



 



 



0.15



 



Acquisition and integration costs



 



0.00



 



 



 






 



Other



 



(0.00



)



 



 






 



Non-cash interest expense



 



0.00



 



 



 



0.01



 



Gain on sale of equity method investment



 






 



 



 



(0.59



)



Loss from equity method investment



 






 



 



 



0.01



 



Total adjustments to GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes



 



0.08



 



 



 



(0.31



)



Adjustment to GAAP provision for income taxes



 



0.01



 



 



 



0.00



 



Total adjustment to continuing operations, net of taxes



 



0.09



 



 



 



(0.30



)



Discontinued operations



 



(0.01



)



 



 



(3.85



)



Diluted net income per share (Non-GAAP)



$



0.38



 



 



$



0.25



 



 



 



 



 



Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding



 



597



 



 



 



647



 



Incremental dilution



 






 



 



 






 



Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding (Non-GAAP)



 



597



 



 



 



647



 


______________________


(1)



This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of these non-GAAP measures, see Appendix A.



(2)



Amounts may not add due to rounding.



NORTONLIFELOCK INC.



Consumer Revenues, Consumer Reported Billings and Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics



(In millions, except per user data, unaudited)


 


Consumer Revenues (Non-GAAP)



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



January 1, 2021



 



January 3, 2020



Variance in %



Revenues



$



639



 



 



$



618



 



 



3



%



Exclude revenues from ID Analytics (1)



 






 



 



 



(15



)



 



Consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



 



639



 



 



 



603



 



 



6



%



Exclude foreign exchange impact (2)



 



(10



)



 



 






 



 



Constant currency adjusted consumer revenues (Non-GAAP)



$



629



 



 



$



603



 



 



4



%



Consumer Reported Billings (Non-GAAP)



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



January 1, 2021



 



January 3, 2020



Variance in %



Revenues



$



639



 



 



$



618



 



 



3



%



Add: Contract liabilities (end of period)



 



1,135



 



 



 



1,047



 



 



Less: Contract liabilities (beginning of period)



 



(1,074



)



 



 



(1,016



)



 



Reported billings (Non-GAAP)



 



700



 



 



 



649



 



 



8



%



Exclude revenue from ID Analytics (1)



 






 



 



 



(15



)



 



Consumer reported billings (Non-GAAP)



$



700



 



 



$



634



 



 



10



%



Consumer Cyber Safety Metrics



 



 



 



Three Months Ended



 



January 1, 2021



October 2, 2020



January 3, 2020



Direct customer revenues



$



569



 



 



$



563



 



$



542



 



Partner revenues



$



70



 



 



$



63



 



$



61



 



Revenues from ID Analytics



$






 



 



$






 



$



15



 



Average direct customer count



 



20.8



 



 



 



20.6



 



 



20.1



 



Direct customer count (at quarter end)



 



21.0



 



 



 



20.7



 



 



20.1



 



Direct average revenue per user (ARPU)



$



9.10



 



 



$



9.10



 



$



8.99



 


______________________


(1)



In the three months ended April 3, 2020, we divested our ID Analytics solutions. We present consumer reported billings and consumer revenues to enhance comparability of the reported billings and revenues of our remaining solutions to the year ago period.



(2)



Calculated using year ago foreign exchange rates.


NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

Appendix A

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Items

Objective of non-GAAP measures: We believe our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance for the reasons discussed below. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing NortonLifeLock’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. Due to the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of management’s compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP and the methods we use to compute them may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contract liabilities adjustment: Our non-GAAP net revenues eliminate the impact of contract liabilities purchase accounting adjustments required by GAAP. GAAP requires an adjustment to the liability for acquired contract liabilities such that the liability approximates how much we, the acquirer, would have to pay a third party to assume the liability. We believe that eliminating the impact of this adjustment improves the comparability of revenues between periods. Also, although the adjustment amounts will never be recognized in our GAAP financial statements, we do not expect the acquisitions to affect the future renewal rates of revenues excluded by the adjustments. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP net revenues, adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting adjustments to assess our operating performance and overall revenue trends. Nevertheless, non-GAAP net revenues has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net revenues. We believe these adjustments are useful to investors as an additional means to reflect revenue trends of our business. However, other companies in our industry may not calculate these measures in the same manner which may limit their usefulness for comparative purposes.

Stock-based compensation: This consists of expenses for employee restricted stock units, performance-based awards, bonus share programs, stock options and our employee stock purchase plan, determined in accordance with GAAP. We evaluate our performance both with and without these measures because stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense and can vary significantly over time based on the timing, size, nature and design of the awards granted, and is influenced in part by certain factors that are generally beyond our control, such as the volatility of the market value of our common stock. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation to facilitate the comparison of our results to those of other companies in our industry.

Amortization of intangible assets: Amortization of intangible assets consists of amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets such as developed technology, customer relationships and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We record charges relating to the amortization of these intangibles within both cost of revenues and operating expenses in our GAAP financial statements. Under purchase accounting, we are required to allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets acquired and amortize this amount over the estimated useful lives of the acquired intangible assets. However, the purchase price allocated to these assets is not necessarily reflective of the cost we would incur to internally develop the intangible asset. Further, amortization charges for our acquired intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We eliminate these charges from our non-GAAP operating results to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and provide better comparability to our past operating performance.

Restructuring and other costs: Restructuring charges are costs associated with a formal restructuring plan and are primarily related to employee severance and benefit arrangements, contract termination costs, and assets write-offs, as well as other exit and disposal costs. Included in other exit and disposal costs are advisory fees incurred in connection with restructuring events and facilities exit costs. Separation costs primarily consist of consulting costs incurred in connection with the divestiture of our Enterprise Security business (the Broadcom sale).

Contacts

Investor Contact

Mary Lai

NortonLifeLock Inc.

IR@NortonLifeLock.com

Media Contact

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Press@NortonLifeLock.com

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News