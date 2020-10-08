NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on November 5, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), the global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results will be released Thursday, November 5, 2020, after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST.
Fiscal 2021 Q2 Earnings Call
November 5, 2020
2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST
Dial in:
Domestic: (866) 538-3137 | International: (929) 517-9556
Conference ID: 2059444
Live webcast: Investor.NortonLifeLock.com (replay will be posted after the conference call)
About NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of more than 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.
Contacts
Investor Contact
Mary Lai
NortonLifeLock Inc.
Media Contact
Spring Harris
NortonLifeLock Inc.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.