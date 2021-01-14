 Skip to main content
NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on February 4, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2021 third quarter financial results will be released Thursday, February 4, 2021 after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST.

Fiscal 2021 Q3 Earnings Call

February 4, 2021

2 p.m. PST / 5 p.m. EST

Conference dial-in and live webcast available on Investor.NortonLifeLock.com

Replay will be posted after the conference call.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. Its vision is to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely through a comprehensive product portfolio that helps secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of approximately 50 million consumers. NortonLifeLock is the consumer’s trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Mary Lai

NortonLifeLock Inc.

IR@NortonLifeLock.com

Media Contact

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Press@NortonLifeLock.com

