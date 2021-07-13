 Skip to main content
NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results on July 27, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2022 first quarter financial results will be released Tuesday, July 27, 2021, after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EDT.

Fiscal 2022 Q1 Earnings Call

July 27, 2021

2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EDT

Conference dial-in and live webcast available on Investor.NortonLifeLock.com

Replay will be posted after the conference call.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Mary Lai

NortonLifeLock Inc.

IR@NortonLifeLock.com

Media Contact

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Press@NortonLifeLock.com

