NortonLifeLock to Deliver Security Enhanced, Always-Connected PCs with Lenovo

“We’re thrilled to expand our work with a forward-thinking brand like Lenovo that has truly opened the door to 5G-connected laptops,” said Robert Clarkson, chief commercial officer of NortonLifeLock. “Through our collaboration, we’re able to secure the next generation of technology and further protect consumers’ digital lives.”

According to 5G Americas, there were 225 million 5G subscriptions recorded as of December 2020, indicating that the adoption of 5G has moved forward at a pace four times faster than 4G. With the rapid adoption of 5G technology, it increases the need for reliable, efficient and robust security in these devices.