NortonLifeLock to Feature First Investor Day and Release Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Results on May 10, 2021

Live video Q&A webcast with NortonLifeLock leadership team on May 11, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be released Monday, May 10, 2021 after market close. Additionally, NortonLifeLock’s first Investor Day will commence with the availability of watch-on-demand presentations from NortonLifeLock leadership. These presentations will detail NortonLifeLock’s long-term strategy to transform the company for accelerated growth. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT, NortonLifeLock will host a live video Q&A webcast with CEO Vincent Pilette, CFO Natalie Derse and other members of the leadership team.

Fiscal 2021 Q4 Results

May 10, 2021 - After market close



  • Q4 and full fiscal year 2021 financial results available.


  • Earnings Q&A to be held on May 11, in combination with the Investor Day live video Q&A.

2021 Investor Day: Transforming for Growth

Virtual event: Investor.NortonLifeLock.com



  • May 10, 2021 - After market close 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EDT

    Watch-on-Demand presentations available.



  • May 11, 2021 - 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT

    Live Video Q&A webcast with Leadership Team.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer’s trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we’re transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Mary Lai

NortonLifeLock Inc.

IR@NortonLifeLock.com

Media Contact

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Press@NortonLifeLock.com

