TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced its management team will be presenting at the following investor conferences:
Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference
Phoenix, AZ
Presentation: Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:55 PM PDT
Barclays Global Media and Telecommunications Conference
San Francisco, CA
Presentation: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 3:30 PM PDT
The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investor.nortonlifelock.com.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT:
Spring Harris
NortonLifeLock
(650) 527-0742
INVESTOR CONTACT
Cynthia Hiponia
NortonLifeLock
(650) 527-8020