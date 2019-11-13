TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced its management team will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



  • Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference

    Phoenix, AZ

    Presentation: Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:55 PM PDT



  • Barclays Global Media and Telecommunications Conference

    San Francisco, CA

    Presentation: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 3:30 PM PDT

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investor.nortonlifelock.com.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock

(650) 527-0742

press@nortonlifelock.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Cynthia Hiponia

NortonLifeLock

(650) 527-8020

ir@nortonlifelock.com

