NortonLifeLock to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on May 14, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter 2020, which ended on April 3, 2020, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, May 14, 2020. NortonLifeLock will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from NortonLifeLock’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 475-6198 or (970) 297-2372 and using conference ID 3595969. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through NortonLifeLock's Investor Relations website at https://investor.nortonlifelock.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/.
A replay of the webcast will be available on NortonLifeLock's Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the call and will be available for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will run for ten days and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID 3595969.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT:
Spring Harris
NortonLifeLock Inc.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Soohwan Kim, CFA
NortonLifeLock Inc.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.