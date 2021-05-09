Notice of Investment in Manufacturing Equipment at US Subsidiary UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries

In recent years, automakers in the United States have been reducing the weight of vehicles with the goals of improving fuel efficiency and cutting down on CO 2 emissions in response to stricter environmental regulations. The country has also been adopting renewable energy sources and shifting to electric vehicles in order to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, with many states having set targets to achieve zero emissions by 2030 or 2035. In that context, carbon neutral technologies are being promoted and electrification has been advancing in the auto industry. Since electric vehicles require relatively heavy lithium-ion batteries, however, automakers have been working to reduce overall vehicle weight to improve driving performance. As a result, lightweight aluminum components have attracted attention in the industry.