SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) announced
today that it has set June 18, 2019 as the date for the 2019 Annual
Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and the close of business
on April 22, 2019 as the record date for determining the stockholders
entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A proxy statement containing the
meeting details is expected to be available on or before April 30, 2019
to stockholders as of the record date.
About Nuverra
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of water
logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development
and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in
the United States. Our services include the delivery, collection, and
disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by
the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and
natural gas. We provide a suite of solutions to customers who demand
safety, environmental compliance and accountability from their service
providers. Find additional information about Nuverra in documents filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.
Contacts
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.
Investor Relations
602-903-7802