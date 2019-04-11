SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) announced

today that it has set June 18, 2019 as the date for the 2019 Annual

Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and the close of business

on April 22, 2019 as the record date for determining the stockholders

entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A proxy statement containing the

meeting details is expected to be available on or before April 30, 2019

to stockholders as of the record date.

About Nuverra

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of water

logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development

and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in

the United States. Our services include the delivery, collection, and

disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by

the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and

natural gas. We provide a suite of solutions to customers who demand

safety, environmental compliance and accountability from their service

providers. Find additional information about Nuverra in documents filed

with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Investor Relations

602-903-7802

ir@nuverra.com

