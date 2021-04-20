Nuverra Announces Appointment of Patrick L. Bond as Chief Executive Officer

“Pat has a long and distinguished history in the oilfield services sector, and we are excited to have him lead the Nuverra team,” said Mr. Thompson. “As a 30-year industry veteran, Pat brings not only tremendous operational expertise, but also a deep commercial focus that will be critically important to the Company as the industry emerges from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price collapse in 2020. He is a petroleum engineer who has successfully undertaken numerous business development and management roles throughout the United States and internationally, including senior leadership positions at Halliburton, Weatherford, Schlumberger and several of its affiliated companies, and most recently as Co-CEO of Gravity Oilfield Services. Pat has spent the better part of the last ten years leading smaller private companies like Gravity and its predecessors, and we believe he will be an excellent fit for Nuverra, our customers and our employees.” Mr. Bond will be based in the Company’s corporate office in Houston.