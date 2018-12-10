SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra” or

the “Company”) is distributing to its holders of common stock as of 5:00

p.m. New York City time on December 10, 2018 (the “Record Date”),

subscriptions rights to purchase up to 3,381,894 shares of common stock

of the Company (the “Rights Offering”). The price at which shares of

common stock can be acquired in the Rights Offering is $9.61 per share

and the aggregate proceeds from the Rights Offering will be

approximately $32,500,000. The Registration Statement on Form S-1

respecting the Rights Offering was declared effective by the Securities

and Exchange Commission on Friday, December 7, 2018. The Rights Offering

will launch at the close of business on December 10, 2018 and will

terminate, as to unexercised rights, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on

December 28, 2018, unless the Company elects to extend the Rights

Offering. Holders who subscribe for all of their basic subscription

rights can also elect to subscribe for additional shares pursuant to an

Over-subscription Privilege. Certain majority stockholders of the

Company have agreed to acquire all unsubscribed shares remaining after

stockholders have exercised their Over-subscription Privilege.

Shareholders who desire to participate and acquire shares in the Rights

Offering should contact their brokers, dealers or other nominee holders

of their commons stock.

About Nuverra

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in

the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle

environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra

focuses on the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of

restricted solids, water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons.

The Company provides its suite of environmentally compliant and

sustainable solutions to customers who demand strict environmental

compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find

additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Investor Relations

602-903-7802

ir@nuverra.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles