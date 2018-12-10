SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra” or
the “Company”) is distributing to its holders of common stock as of 5:00
p.m. New York City time on December 10, 2018 (the “Record Date”),
subscriptions rights to purchase up to 3,381,894 shares of common stock
of the Company (the “Rights Offering”). The price at which shares of
common stock can be acquired in the Rights Offering is $9.61 per share
and the aggregate proceeds from the Rights Offering will be
approximately $32,500,000. The Registration Statement on Form S-1
respecting the Rights Offering was declared effective by the Securities
and Exchange Commission on Friday, December 7, 2018. The Rights Offering
will launch at the close of business on December 10, 2018 and will
terminate, as to unexercised rights, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on
December 28, 2018, unless the Company elects to extend the Rights
Offering. Holders who subscribe for all of their basic subscription
rights can also elect to subscribe for additional shares pursuant to an
Over-subscription Privilege. Certain majority stockholders of the
Company have agreed to acquire all unsubscribed shares remaining after
stockholders have exercised their Over-subscription Privilege.
Shareholders who desire to participate and acquire shares in the Rights
Offering should contact their brokers, dealers or other nominee holders
of their commons stock.
About Nuverra
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in
the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle
environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra
focuses on the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of
restricted solids, water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons.
The Company provides its suite of environmentally compliant and
sustainable solutions to customers who demand strict environmental
compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find
additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.
Contacts
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.
Investor Relations
602-903-7802