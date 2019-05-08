SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra,”

the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) today announced financial and

operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS



  • First quarter revenue was $42.6 million, a decrease of approximately
    13.4%, or $6.6 million, when compared with revenue of $49.2 million in
    the fourth quarter of 2018.


  • When compared to the same period in the prior year, first quarter
    revenue decreased 14.2%, or $7.0 million.


  • Net loss for the first quarter was $6.4 million as compared to $8.8
    million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $32.2 million in the first
    quarter of 2018.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $4.5 million, a decrease of
    $1.6 million compared with $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased by $2.1 million over
    the same period in the prior year.


  • Total liquidity available for capital spending and other purposes as
    of March 31, 2019 was $18.7 million.

“We continued to make progress in the first quarter on many of our

important initiatives: improving operating efficiencies, reducing costs,

implementing a centralized dispatch system in our Rocky Mountain

division, expanding our services to include oil hauling and broadening

customer coverage, to name a few. Adjusted EBITDA increased over the

same period in 2018; however, revenues decreased due to particularly

difficult weather in the first quarter of 2019 in some of our operating

regions and the trend toward more use of lay flat temporary hose for

fresh water delivery replacing trucking as a delivery service provider

and increased competition for that service. We also saw a very

competitive trucking market in our Northeast division due to a decrease

in customer activity. We continue to focus on improving our service and

had a strong quarter from a safety perspective. With better weather

conditions in the second quarter, we are beginning to see improved

activity, particularly in the Rocky Mountain division, and are working

hard on expanding what we do with our larger customers,” said Charlie

Thompson, Chief Executive Officer.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

First quarter revenue was $42.6 million, a decrease of $6.6 million, or

13.4%, from $49.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Of this 13.4%

decrease, approximately 12.5% is attributable to decreases in activities

and 0.9% to pricing decreases. We typically see a slow down in activity

levels during the first quarter, as compared to the fourth quarter, due

to weather conditions in the Rocky Mountain and Northeast divisions.

When compared to the first quarter of 2018, first quarter 2019 revenue

decreased by 14.2%, or $7.0 million, primarily due to decreases in

activity levels for water transfer services in the Rocky Mountain and

Southern divisions, offset by increases in disposal services in all

three divisions. In the first quarter of 2018, the Rocky Mountain

division benefited from a number of large completion projects that

utilized third-party drivers, which did not repeat during the current

year resulting in the decline in revenue for the Rocky Mountain

division. In the Southern division revenue decreased as a result of

management’s decision to exit the Eagle Ford Shale area as of March 1,

2018. The first quarter of 2018 included $2.1 million in revenues from

the Eagle Ford Shale area prior to the exit. In the Northeast division,

the acquisition of Clearwater Solutions in the fourth quarter of 2018

contributed revenues of $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Total costs and expenses for the first quarter were $47.3 million. Total

costs and expenses, adjusted for special items, were $47.3 million, or a

$5.6 million decrease when compared with $52.9 million in the fourth

quarter of 2018 due primarily to lower revenues from third-party drivers

which have higher costs. Total costs and expenses, adjusted for special

items, decreased 23.8% compared with $62.1 million in the first quarter

of 2018 as a result of favorable product mix and active cost reduction

efforts that started in 2018 and continued into 2019. The favorable

product mix was driven by the reduction in lower margin third-party

driver revenue, as well as growth in higher margin disposal services.

Net loss for the first quarter was $6.4 million, an improvement of $2.4

million when compared with a net loss of $8.8 million in the fourth

quarter of 2018. For the first quarter of 2019, the Company reported a

net loss, adjusted for special items, of $6.1 million. Special items in

the first quarter primarily included gains on the sale of underutilized

assets, stock-based compensation expense, and long-lived asset

impairment charges. This compares with a net loss, adjusted for special

items, of $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $13.6 million

in the first quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 was $4.5 million, a

decrease of $1.6 million compared with $6.1 million in the fourth

quarter of 2018. Of the 26.2% decline in adjusted EBITDA, 18.0% related

to a decrease in activity levels, 7.3% related to a decrease in pricing

and 0.9% related to corporate items. When compared to the first quarter

in 2018, adjusted EBITDA increased $2.1 million, or 91.3%. The 91.3% net

increase is comprised of a benefit of 136.9% for acquisitions/closures

and 8.5% for corporate items, offset by 37.7% for decreases in pricing

and 16.4% for decreases in activity levels. First quarter 2019 adjusted

EBITDA margin was 10.6%, compared with 12.4% in the fourth quarter of

2018 and 4.7% in the first quarter of 2018.

CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY

Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March

31, 2019 was $0.5 million, while asset sales net of capital expenditures

provided proceeds of $39.0 thousand. Asset sales were related to unused

or under-utilized assets. The proceeds have been reinvested in 2019 in

returns-driven growth projects, including the purchase of new water

transfer trucks for our fleet.

Total liquidity available for capital spending and other purposes as of

March 31, 2019 was $18.7 million. This consisted of cash and available

borrowings of $13.0 million, plus an additional $5.7 million delayed

draw borrowing capacity under our second lien term loan. As of March 31,

2019, total debt outstanding was $36.3 million, consisting of $20.8

million under our senior secured term loan facility, $10.1 million under

our second lien term loan facility, and $5.4 million of finance leases.

About Nuverra

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of water

logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development

and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in

the United States. Our services include the delivery, collection, and

disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by

the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and

natural gas. We provide a suite of solutions to customers who demand

safety, environmental compliance and accountability from their service

providers. Find additional information about Nuverra in documents filed

with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as

amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of

1934, as amended. You can identify these and other forward-looking

statements by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,”

“intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,”

“might,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “future,”

“continue,” “ongoing,” “forecast,” “project,” “target” or similar

expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

These statements relate to our expectations for future events and time

periods. All statements other than statements of historical fact are

statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements, and

any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information

available to us as of the date of this press release and our current

expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of risks

and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be

relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Future

performance cannot be ensured, and actual results may differ materially

from those in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that could

cause actual results to differ include, among others: financial results

that may be volatile and may not reflect historical trends due to, among

other things, changes in commodity prices or general market conditions,

acquisition and disposition activities, fluctuations in consumer trends,

pricing pressures, transportation costs, changes in raw material or

labor prices or rates related to our business and changing regulations

or political developments in the markets in which we operate; risks

associated with our indebtedness, including changes to interest rates,

decreases in our borrowing availability, our ability to manage our

liquidity needs and to comply with covenants under our credit

facilities; the loss of one or more of our larger customers;

difficulties in successfully executing our growth initiatives, including

identifying and completing acquisitions and divestitures, successfully

integrating acquired business operations, and identifying and managing

risks inherent in acquisitions and divestitures, as well as differences

in the type and availability of consideration or financing for such

acquisitions and divestitures; our ability to attract and retain key

executives and qualified employees in key areas of our business; our

ability to attract and retain a sufficient number of qualified truck

drivers in light of industry-wide driver shortages and high-turnover;

the availability of less favorable credit and payment terms due to

changes in industry condition or our financial condition, which could

constrain our liquidity and reduce availability under our revolving

credit facility; higher than forecasted capital expenditures to maintain

and repair our fleet of trucks, tanks, equipment and disposal wells;

control of costs and expenses; changes in customer drilling, completion

and production activities, operating methods and capital expenditure

plans, including impacts due to low oil and/or natural gas prices or the

economic or regulatory environment; risks associated with the limited

trading volume of our common stock on the NYSE American Stock Exchange,

including potential fluctuation in the trading prices of our common

stock; the effects of our completed restructuring on the Company and the

interest of various constituents; risks and uncertainties associated

with our completed restructuring process, including the outcome of a

pending appeal of the order confirming the plan of reorganization; risks

associated with the reliance on third-party analyst and expert market

projections and data for the markets in which we operate; present and

possible future claims, litigation or enforcement actions or

investigations; risks associated with changes in industry practices and

operational technologies and the impact on our business; risks

associated with the operation, construction, development and closure of

saltwater disposal wells, solids and liquids treatment and

transportation assets, landfills and pipelines, including access to

additional locations and rights-of-way, permitting and licensing,

environmental remediation obligations, unscheduled delays or

inefficiencies and reductions in volume due to micro- and macro-economic

factors or the availability of less expensive alternatives; the effects

of competition in the markets in which we operate, including the adverse

impact of competitive product announcements or new entrants into our

markets and transfers of resources by competitors into our markets;

changes in economic conditions in the markets in which we operate or in

the world generally, including as a result of political uncertainty;

reduced demand for our services due to regulatory or other influences

related to extraction methods such as hydraulic fracturing, shifts in

production among shale areas in which we operate or into shale areas in

which we do not currently have operations; the unknown future impact of

changes in laws and regulation on waste management and disposal

activities, including those impacting the delivery, storage, collection,

transportation, treatment and disposal of waste products, as well as the

use or reuse of recycled or treated products or byproducts; risks

involving developments in environmental or other governmental laws and

regulations in the markets in which we operate and our ability to

effectively respond to those developments including laws and regulations

relating to oil and natural gas extraction businesses, particularly

relating to water usage, and the disposal, transportation and treatment

of liquid and solid wastes; and natural disasters, such as hurricanes,

earthquakes and floods, or acts of terrorism, or extreme weather

conditions, that may impact our business locations, assets, including

wells or pipelines, distribution channels, or which otherwise disrupt

our or our customers’ operations or the markets we serve.

The forward-looking statements contained, or incorporated by reference,

herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that

are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the

date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Additional risks and uncertainties are disclosed from time to time in

the Company’s filings with the SEC, including our Annual Reports on Form

10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.


 

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 


 

Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

 

2018

Revenue:





Service revenue


$

39,001



$

45,527


Rental revenue


3,626

 


4,142

 

Total revenue


42,627



49,669


Costs and expenses:





Direct operating expenses


32,557



41,627


General and administrative expenses


5,475



19,320


Depreciation and amortization


9,135



14,744


Impairment of long-lived assets


117



4,131


Other, net




 


599

 

Total costs and expenses


47,284

 


80,421

 

Operating loss


(4,657

)


(30,752

)

Interest expense, net


(1,421

)


(1,250

)

Other income (expense), net


25



(73

)

Reorganization items, net


(223

)


(92

)

Loss before income taxes


(6,276

)


(32,167

)

Income tax expense


(79

)




 

Net loss


$

(6,355

)


$

(32,167

)





 

Earnings per common share:


 


 

Net loss per basic common share


$

(0.41

)


$

(2.75

)



 


 

Net loss per diluted common share


$

(0.41

)


$

(2.75

)





 

Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic


15,550



11,696


Diluted


15,550



11,696








 


 

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 


 

March 31,

 

December 31,



2019


2018

Assets





Cash


$

3,949



$

7,302


Restricted cash


1,329



656


Accounts receivable, net


28,689



31,392


Inventories


3,352



3,358


Prepaid expenses and other receivables


3,539



2,435


Other current assets


283



1,582


Assets held for sale


4,604

 


2,782

 

Total current assets


45,745

 


49,507

 

Property, plant and equipment, net


208,520



215,640


Operating lease assets


4,103






Equity investments


38



41


Intangibles, net


997



1,112


Goodwill


29,518



29,518


Other assets


130

 


118

 

Total assets


$

289,051

 


$

295,936

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity





Accounts payable


$

5,980



$

9,061


Accrued and other current liabilities


14,733



16,670


Current portion of long-term debt


6,450



38,305


Current contingent consideration


500



500


Derivative warrant liability


75

 


34

 

Total current liabilities


27,738

 


64,570

 

Long-term debt


29,656



27,628


Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


2,180






Deferred income taxes


251



181


Other long-term liabilities


7,323

 


7,130

 

Total liabilities


67,148

 


99,509

 

Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders’ equity:





Common stock


157



122


Additional paid-in capital


336,455



303,463


Treasury stock


(373

)





Accumulated deficit


(114,336

)


(107,158

)

Total shareholders’ equity


221,903

 


196,427

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity


$

289,051

 


$

295,936

 









 


 

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 


 

Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

 

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss


$

(6,355

)


$

(32,167

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:





Depreciation and amortization


9,135



14,744


Amortization of debt issuance costs, net


206






Accrued interest added to debt principal






119


Stock-based compensation


852



10,978


Impairment of long-lived assets


117



4,131


Gain on sale of UGSI






(75

)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment


(858

)


(8

)

Bad debt (recoveries) expense


(141

)


313


Change in fair value of derivative warrant liability


41



192


Deferred income taxes


70






Other, net


29



149


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable


2,944



(5,534

)

Prepaid expenses and other receivables


(1,104

)


(2,573

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


(6,735

)


2,110


Other assets and liabilities, net


1,294

 


368

 

Net cash used in operating activities


(505

)


(7,253

)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment


3,665



11,881


Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(3,626

)


(3,380

)

Proceeds from the sale of UGSI




 


75

 

Net cash provided by investing activities


39

 


8,576

 

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on First and Second Lien Term Loans


(1,102

)


(799

)

Proceeds from Revolving Facility


51,037



55,321


Payments on Revolving Facility


(51,037

)


(56,001

)

Payments on Bridge Term Loan


(31,382

)





Proceeds from the issuance of stock


31,057






Payments on finance leases and other financing activities


(787

)


(456

)

Net cash used in financing activities


(2,214

)


(1,935

)

Change in cash and restricted cash


(2,680

)


(612

)

Cash, beginning of period


7,302



5,488


Restricted cash, beginning of period


656

 


1,296

 

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period


7,958

 


6,784

 

Cash, end of period


3,949



4,088


Restricted cash, end of period


1,329

 


2,084

 

Cash and restricted cash, end of period


$

5,278

 


$

6,172

 









 

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP

RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures as defined by

the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange

Commission. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a

company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position

or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that

have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most

directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with

GAAP in the statements of operations or balance sheets of the Company;

or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect

of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly

comparable measure so calculated and presented. Reconciliations of these

non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures

are included in the attached financial tables.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because management of the

Company uses these financial measures in maintaining and evaluating the

Company’s ongoing financial results and trends. Management uses this

non-GAAP information as an indicator of business results, and evaluates

overall performance with respect to such indicators. Management believes

that excluding items such as acquisition expenses, amortization of

intangible assets, stock-based compensation, asset impairments,

restructuring charges, expenses related to litigation and resolution of

lawsuits, and other charges, which may or may not be non-recurring,

among other items that are inconsistent in amount and frequency (as with

acquisition expenses), or determined pursuant to complex formulas that

incorporate factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our

control (as with stock-based compensation), for purposes of calculating

these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates a more meaningful

evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and

comparisons to the past and future operating performance. The Company

believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA,

adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income

(loss) per share, in addition to related GAAP financial measures,

provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by

the Company’s management. These non-GAAP financial measures are not

substitutes for measures of performance or liquidity calculated in

accordance with GAAP and may not necessarily be indicative of the

Company’s liquidity or ability to fund cash needs. Not all companies

calculate non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner, and our

presentation may not be comparable to the presentations of other

companies.


 

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 


Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA and
Total Adjusted EBITDA:



 


 

Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

 

2018

Net loss


$

(6,355

)


$

(32,167

)

Depreciation and amortization


9,135



14,744


Interest expense, net


1,421



1,250


Income tax expense


79

 




 

EBITDA


4,280



(16,173

)

Adjustments:





Transaction-related costs, net


(208

)





Stock-based compensation


852



10,978


Change in fair value of derivative warrant liability


41



192


Reorganization items, net [1]


223



118


Legal and environmental costs, net


53



(347

)

Impairment of long-lived assets


117



4,131


Restructuring, exit and other costs






599


Gain on sale of UGSI






(75

)

Executive and severance costs






2,937


Gain on disposal of assets


(858

)


(8

)

Total Adjusted EBITDA


$

4,500

 


$

2,352

 









 


[1]

 

Reorganization items, net represents the costs related to the
chapter 11 filing incurred after the May 1, 2017 filing date.



 


 

NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 


Reconciliation of QTD Segment Performance
to Adjusted EBITDA



 


 

Rocky

 


 


 


 


Three months ended March 31, 2019


Mountain


Northeast


Southern


Corporate


Total

Revenue


$

24,877



$

11,840



$

5,910



$





$

42,627


Direct operating expenses



19,828




9,715




3,014









32,557


General and administrative expenses



1,046




846




399




3,184




5,475


Depreciation and amortization



4,299




2,664




2,160




12




9,135


Operating (loss) income



(296

)



(1,502

)



337




(3,196

)



(4,657

)

Operating margin %



(1.2

)%



(12.7

)%



5.7

%


N/A



(10.9

)%

(Loss) income before income taxes



(358

)



(1,595

)



291




(4,614

)



(6,276

)












 

Net (loss) income



(358

)



(1,595

)



291




(4,693

)



(6,355

)

Depreciation and amortization



4,299




2,664




2,160




12




9,135


Interest expense, net



128




93




46




1,154




1,421


Income tax expense


 



 


 



 


 



 


 

79

 


 

79

 

EBITDA


$

4,069



$

1,162



$

2,497



$

(3,448

)


$

4,280













 

Adjustments, net


 

(746

)


 

(95

)


 

153

 


 

908

 


 

220

 

Adjusted EBITDA


$

3,323

 


$

1,067

 


$

2,650

 


$

(2,540

)


$

4,500

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



13.4

%



9.0

%



44.8

%



N/A




10.6

%











 



Rocky









Three months ended March 31, 2018


Mountain


Northeast


Southern


Corporate


Total

Revenue


$

30,770



$

9,113



$

9,786



$





$

49,669


Direct operating expenses



26,346




7,814




7,467









41,627


General and administrative expenses



1,276




762




578




16,704




19,320


Depreciation and amortization



6,289




4,306




4,124




25




14,744


Operating loss



(3,141

)



(3,838

)



(7,044

)



(16,729

)



(30,752

)

Operating margin %



(10.2

)%



(42.1

)%



(72.0

)%



N/A




(61.9

)%

Loss before income taxes



(3,202

)



(3,899

)



(7,111

)



(17,955

)



(32,167

)












 

Net loss



(3,202

)



(3,899

)



(7,111

)



(17,955

)



(32,167

)

Depreciation and amortization



6,289




4,306




4,124




25




14,744


Interest expense, net



105




62




67




1,016




1,250


Income tax expense


 



 


 



 


 



 


 



 


 



 

EBITDA


$

3,192



$

469



$

(2,920

)


$

(16,914

)


$

(16,173

)












 

Adjustments, net


 

97

 


 

(918

)


 

5,172

 


 

14,174

 


 

18,525

 

Adjusted EBITDA


$

3,289

 


$

(449

)


$

2,252

 


$

(2,740

)


$

2,352

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



10.7

%



(4.9

)%



23.0

%



N/A




4.7

%












 

Contacts

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Investor Relations

602-903-7802

ir@nuverra.com

Read full story here
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles