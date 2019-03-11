- Q4 2018 revenue up 6% over the prior year driven by increased
business activity and improved pricing -
- Company achieves 2018 full year revenue growth of 12% -
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra” or
the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the
fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
Fourth quarter revenue was $49.2 million, a decrease of approximately
0.9%, or $0.5 million, when compared to the third quarter of 2018
which was primarily due to lower activity levels at the end of the
year due to the holidays.
When compared to the same period in the prior year, fourth quarter
revenue increased 6.0%, or $2.8 million, as a result of increases in
both activity and pricing and the acquisition of Clearwater Solutions
on October 5, 2018. These increases were offset by a decrease in
revenue during the fourth quarter due to the exit of the Eagle Ford
shale area in the first quarter of 2018.
Full year 2018 revenue was $197.5 million, an increase of $21.4
million, or 12.2%, when compared with $176.1 million for 2017. The
increase was primarily due to a 14.4% improvement in activity and a
2.8% improvement in pricing, offset by a decrease in revenue due to
the exit of the Eagle Ford shale area.
Net loss for the fourth quarter was $8.8 million as compared to $7.1
million in the third quarter of 2018 and $30.9 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $6.1 million, an increase
of 55.0% when compared with the $3.9 million reported in the third
quarter of 2018. The acquisition of Clearwater Solutions represented
$1.7 million of the increase, with the remaining increase attributable
to increases in pricing, offset by decreases in activity.
Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.0 million, or
18.6%, over the same period in the prior year which was mainly driven
by the Clearwater Solutions acquisition, offset by a decrease in
activity.
Total liquidity available for capital spending and other purposes of
$25.5 million as of December 31, 2018.
“Nuverra enjoyed a stronger operating environment in 2018, reflecting
increased activity and selected pricing improvement,” said Charlie
Thompson, Chief Executive Officer. “Revenue and adjusted EBITDA
increased meaningfully year over year. 2018 was a year of transition as
we made management, business process and technology changes, the
benefits of which we hope to see throughout 2019. We acquired three
disposal wells in the Northeast region that better positions us to serve
customers in that market, and we invested in 28 new trucks that will be
in service by the end of the second quarter. We exited the year with a
healthy leverage and liquidity position and hope to continue improving
the business throughout 2019.”
FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS
Fourth quarter revenue was $49.2 million, a decrease of approximately
0.9%, or $0.5 million, when compared to the third quarter of 2018 which
was primarily due to lower activity levels at the end of the year due to
the holidays. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, fourth
quarter revenue increased by $2.8 million, or 6.0%, as a result of
increases in both activity and pricing and the acquisition of Clearwater
Solutions on October 5, 2018. These increases were offset by a decrease
in revenue during the fourth quarter due to the exit of the Eagle Ford
shale area in the first quarter of 2018.
Total costs and expenses for the fourth quarter were $55.7 million.
Total costs and expenses, adjusted for special items, were $52.9
million, or a $3.0 million decrease when compared with $55.9 million in
the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to lower direct operating
expenses as we were able to hire and retain more full time drivers
versus using higher cost third party drivers. Total costs and expenses,
adjusted for special items, decreased 15.0% compared with $62.3 million
in the fourth quarter of 2017, driven primarily by lower depreciation
expense.
Net loss for the fourth quarter was $8.8 million as compared to $7.1
million in the third quarter of 2018 and $30.9 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company reported a
net loss, adjusted for special items, of $6.0 million. Special items in
the fourth quarter primarily included the loss on the sale of
underutilized assets, non-recurring legal and professional fees,
stock-based compensation expense, $0.8 million in transaction costs
incurred in connection with the Clearwater Solutions acquisition, $0.4
million in severance for the departure of the former CFO, as well as
$0.3 million in long-lived asset impairment charges for assets held for
sale in the Southern division. This compares with a net loss, adjusted
for special items, of $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 and
$17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $6.1 million, an increase of
$2.2 million, or 55.0%, when compared with the third quarter of 2018.
The acquisition of Clearwater Solutions represented $1.7 million of the
increase, with the remaining increase attributable to increases in
pricing, offset by decreases in activity. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA
margin was 12.4%, compared with 7.9% in the third quarter of 2018. When
compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, adjusted EBITDA increased by
$1.0 million, or 18.6%, which was mainly driven by the Clearwater
Solutions acquisition, offset by a decrease in activity. Fourth quarter
adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.4%, compared with 11.1% in the fourth
quarter of 2017.
FULL YEAR 2018 RESULTS
Revenue for the full year was $197.5 million, an increase of $21.4
million, or 12.2%, when compared with $176.1 million for 2017. Revenue
growth was driven primarily by a 14.4% increase in activity levels
including water transfer services in the Rocky Mountain and Northeast
divisions, offset by a decrease in activity levels for water transfer
services, including our permanent disposal water pipeline, in the
Southern division. Pricing increases in all divisions also contributed
to 2.8% of the increase in revenue during the current year. Offsetting
the higher activity levels and price increases was the exit of the Eagle
Ford shale area in the first quarter of 2018 which represented
approximately 5.0% of the decline in revenues as compared to 2017.
Net loss for the full year was $59.3 million. When adjusted for special
items, net loss for the full year was $36.0 million, compared with a net
loss, adjusted for special items, of $79.6 million in 2017. 2018 special
items primarily included $15.3 million in severance and stock-based
compensation expense related to the departure of the former CEO and CFO,
$4.8 million in long-lived asset impairment charges for assets held for
sale in the Southern, Northeast and Corporate divisions, $1.3 million in
transaction costs related to the acquisition of Clearwater Solutions,
$1.1 million of exit costs related to management’s decision to exit the
Eagle Ford shale area, $1.7 million of capital reorganization costs
incurred after the chapter 11 filing recorded to “Reorganization items,
net,” and non-routine litigation expenses and non-routine professional
fees.
Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $16.5 million, an increase of
24.1% when compared with $13.3 million in 2017. Pricing increases and
the Clearwater Solutions acquisition drove the majority of the increase.
Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2018 was 8.4%, compared with 7.6% in 2017.
CASH FLOW AND LIQUIDITY
Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year ended
December 31, 2018 was $9.4 million, while asset sales net of capital
expenditures provided proceeds of $6.9 million. Free cash flow, defined
as cash from operations less net cash capital expenditures, totaled
$16.3 million for 2018, up from negative $23.7 million in 2017. Asset
sales were related to unused or underutilized assets and the proceeds
are expected to continue to be reinvested in returns-driven growth
projects during 2019, including the planned purchase of new water
transfer trucks for our fleet. Capital expenditures in 2018 primarily
consisted of new water transfer trucks in the Northeast division, new
water transfer equipment in the Rocky Mountain division, as well as
expenditures to extend the useful life and productivity on our existing
fleet of trucks, tanks, equipment and disposal wells.
Total liquidity available for capital spending and other purposes as of
December 31, 2018 was $25.5 million. This consisted of cash and
restricted cash of $8.0 million, $11.8 million of net availability under
the revolving facility and $5.7 million available as a delayed draw
under the second lien term loan facility. As of December 31, 2018, total
debt outstanding was $66.4 million, consisting of $21.9 million under
our senior secured term loan facility, $10.1 million under our second
lien term loan facility, $32.5 million under our bridge term loan, and
$1.9 million of capital leases for vehicle financings. On January 2,
2019, we received aggregate gross proceeds of $32.5 million from a
rights offering and repaid the bridge term loan in full.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
As previously disclosed, the Company emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy
on August 7, 2017, or the “Effective Date,” and elected to apply fresh
start accounting as of July 31, 2017 to coincide with the timing of the
normal accounting period close. References to “Successor” relate to the
financial position and results of operations of the reorganized Company
subsequent to July 31, 2017, while references to “Predecessor” refer to
the financial position and results of operations of the Company on and
prior to July 31, 2017. The Successor and Predecessor GAAP results for
the applicable periods are presented in the tables following this
release.
For discussion purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and
Predecessor periods to derive combined results for the year ended
December 31, 2017. However, because of various adjustments to the
condensed consolidated financial statements in connection with the
application of fresh start accounting, the results of operations for the
Successor period are not comparable to those of the Predecessor period.
The Company believes that, subject to consideration of the impact of
fresh start accounting, combining the results of the Successor and
Predecessor periods provides meaningful information about the financial
results of the Company, including revenues and costs that assist a
reader in understanding the financial results for the applicable periods.
About Nuverra
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of water
logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development
and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in
the United States. Our services include the delivery, collection, and
disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by
the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and
natural gas. We provide a suite of solutions to customers who demand
safety, environmental compliance and accountability from their service
providers. Find additional information about Nuverra in documents filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. You can identify these and other forward-looking
statements by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,”
“intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,”
“might,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “future,”
“continue,” “ongoing,” “forecast,” “project,” “target” or similar
expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.
These statements relate to our expectations for future events and time
periods. All statements other than statements of historical fact are
statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements, and
any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information
available to us as of the date of this press release and our current
expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of risks
and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be
relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Future
performance cannot be ensured, and actual results may differ materially
from those in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that could
cause actual results to differ include, among others: financial results
that may be volatile and may not reflect historical trends due to, among
other things, changes in commodity prices or general market conditions,
acquisition and disposition activities, fluctuations in consumer trends,
pricing pressures, transportation costs, changes in raw material or
labor prices or rates related to our business and changing regulations
or political developments in the markets in which we operate; risks
associated with our indebtedness, including changes to interest rates,
decreases in our borrowing availability, our ability to manage our
liquidity needs and to comply with covenants under our credit
facilities; the loss of one or more of our larger customers;
difficulties in successfully executing our growth initiatives, including
identifying and completing acquisitions and divestitures, successfully
integrating acquired business operations, and identifying and managing
risks inherent in acquisitions and divestitures, as well as differences
in the type and availability of consideration or financing for such
acquisitions and divestitures; our ability to attract and retain key
executives and qualified employees in key areas of our business; our
ability to attract and retain a sufficient number of qualified truck
drivers in light of industry-wide driver shortages and high-turnover;
the availability of less favorable credit and payment terms due to
changes in industry condition or our financial condition, which could
constrain our liquidity and reduce availability under our revolving
credit facility; higher than forecasted capital expenditures to maintain
and repair our fleet of trucks, tanks, equipment and disposal wells;
control of costs and expenses; changes in customer drilling, completion
and production activities, operating methods and capital expenditure
plans, including impacts due to low oil and/or natural gas prices or the
economic or regulatory environment; risks associated with the limited
trading volume of our common stock on the NYSE American Stock Exchange,
including potential fluctuation in the trading prices of our common
stock; the effects of our completed restructuring on the Company and the
interest of various constituents; risks and uncertainties associated
with our completed restructuring process, including the outcome of a
pending appeal of the order confirming the plan of reorganization; risks
associated with the reliance on third-party analyst and expert market
projections and data for the markets in which we operate; present and
possible future claims, litigation or enforcement actions or
investigations; risks associated with changes in industry practices and
operational technologies and the impact on our business; risks
associated with the operation, construction, development and closure of
saltwater disposal wells, solids and liquids treatment and
transportation assets, landfills and pipelines, including access to
additional locations and rights-of-way, permitting and licensing,
environmental remediation obligations, unscheduled delays or
inefficiencies and reductions in volume due to micro- and macro-economic
factors or the availability of less expensive alternatives; the effects
of competition in the markets in which we operate, including the adverse
impact of competitive product announcements or new entrants into our
markets and transfers of resources by competitors into our markets;
changes in economic conditions in the markets in which we operate or in
the world generally, including as a result of political uncertainty;
reduced demand for our services due to regulatory or other influences
related to extraction methods such as hydraulic fracturing, shifts in
production among shale areas in which we operate or into shale areas in
which we do not currently have operations; the unknown future impact of
changes in laws and regulation on waste management and disposal
activities, including those impacting the delivery, storage, collection,
transportation, treatment and disposal of waste products, as well as the
use or reuse of recycled or treated products or byproducts; risks
involving developments in environmental or other governmental laws and
regulations in the markets in which we operate and our ability to
effectively respond to those developments including laws and regulations
relating to oil and natural gas extraction businesses, particularly
relating to water usage, and the disposal, transportation and treatment
of liquid and solid wastes; and natural disasters, such as hurricanes,
earthquakes and floods, or acts of terrorism, or extreme weather
conditions, that may impact our business locations, assets, including
wells or pipelines, distribution channels, or which otherwise disrupt
our or our customers’ operations or the markets we serve.
The forward-looking statements contained, or incorporated by reference,
herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that
are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the
date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to
update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Additional risks and uncertainties are disclosed from time to time in
the Company’s filings with the SEC, including our Annual Reports on Form
10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Successor
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Revenue:
Service revenue
$
45,252
$
41,775
Rental revenue
3,949
4,655
Total revenue
49,201
46,430
Costs and expenses:
Direct operating expenses
38,447
40,967
General and administrative expenses
7,327
5,687
Depreciation and amortization
9,703
21,230
Impairment of long-lived assets
252
2,500
Other, net
2
—
Total costs and expenses
55,731
70,384
Loss from operations
(6,530
)
(23,954
)
Interest expense, net
(2,278
)
(1,409
)
Other income, net
213
117
Reorganization items, net
(70
)
(6,037
)
Loss before income taxes
(8,665
)
(31,283
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(138
)
381
Net loss
$
(8,803
)
$
(30,902
)
Earnings per common share:
Net loss per basic common share
$
(0.72
)
$
(2.64
)
Net loss per diluted common share
$
(0.72
)
$
(2.64
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
12,226
11,696
Diluted
12,226
11,696
NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Successor
Predecessor
Five Months
Seven Months
Year Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2017
Revenue:
Service revenue
$
181,793
$
72,395
$
86,564
Rental revenue
15,681
7,793
9,319
Total revenue
197,474
80,188
95,883
Costs and expenses:
Direct operating expenses
158,896
67,077
81,010
General and administrative expenses
38,510
10,615
22,552
Depreciation and amortization
46,434
38,551
28,981
Impairment of long-lived assets
4,815
4,904
—
Other, net
1,119
—
—
Total costs and expenses
249,774
121,147
132,543
Operating loss
(52,300
)
(40,959
)
(36,660
)
Interest expense, net
(5,973
)
(2,187
)
(22,792
)
Other income, net
896
411
4,247
Reorganization items, net
(1,679
)
(5,507
)
223,494
(Loss) income before income taxes
(59,056
)
(48,242
)
168,289
Income tax (expense) benefit
(207
)
347
322
Net (loss) income
$
(59,263
)
$
(47,895
)
$
168,611
Earnings per common share:
Net (loss) income per basic common share
$
(5.01
)
$
(4.09
)
$
1.12
Net (loss) income per diluted common share
$
(5.01
)
$
(4.09
)
$
0.97
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
11,829
11,696
150,940
Diluted
11,829
11,696
174,304
NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Successor
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Cash
$
7,302
$
5,488
Restricted cash
656
1,296
Accounts receivable, net
31,392
30,965
Inventories
3,358
4,089
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
2,435
8,594
Other current assets
1,582
226
Assets held for sale
2,782
2,765
Total current assets
49,507
53,423
Property, plant and equipment, net
215,640
229,874
Equity investments
41
48
Intangibles, net
1,112
547
Goodwill
29,518
27,139
Deferred income taxes
—
84
Other assets
118
207
$
295,936
$
311,322
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Accounts payable
$
9,061
$
7,946
Accrued liabilities
16,670
13,939
Current contingent consideration
500
500
Current portion of long-term debt
38,305
5,525
Derivative warrant liability
34
477
Total current liabilities
64,570
28,387
Deferred income taxes
181
—
Long-term debt
27,628
33,524
Other long-term liabilities
7,130
6,438
Total liabilities
99,509
68,349
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
122
117
Additional paid-in capital
303,463
290,751
Accumulated deficit
(107,158
)
(47,895
)
Total shareholders’ equity
196,427
242,973
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
295,936
$
311,322
NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Successor
Predecessor
Five Months
Seven Months
Year Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(59,263
)
$
(47,895
)
$
168,611
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
46,434
38,551
28,981
Amortization of debt issuance costs, net
186
—
2,135
Accrued interest added to debt principal
119
473
11,474
Stock-based compensation
12,717
677
457
Impairment of long-lived assets
4,815
4,904
—
Gain on sale of UGSI
(75
)
(76
)
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(895
)
5,695
(258
)
Bad debt (recoveries) expense
(328
)
91
788
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liability
(443
)
(239
)
(4,025
)
Deferred income taxes
265
(242
)
(337
)
Other, net
355
4,503
(11,295
)
Reorganization items, non-cash
—
—
(218,600
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,798
(3,521
)
(4,528
)
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
800
(312
)
472
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,634
(5,034
)
3,682
Other assets and liabilities, net
(670
)
(4,036
)
3,494
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
9,449
(6,461
)
(18,949
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
19,140
4,034
3,083
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(12,241
)
(2,231
)
(3,149
)
Proceeds from the sale of UGSI
75
76
—
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(42,292
)
—
—
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(35,318
)
1,879
(66
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from Predecessor revolving credit facility
—
—
106,785
Payments on Predecessor revolving credit facility
—
—
(129,964
)
Proceeds from Predecessor term loan
—
—
15,700
Proceeds from debtor in possession term loan
—
—
6,875
Proceeds from Successor First and Second Lien Term Loans
10,000
—
36,053
Payments on Successor First and Second Lien Term Loans
(13,434
)
(1,241
)
—
Proceeds from Successor revolving facility
226,371
79,464
—
Payments on Successor revolving facility
(226,371
)
(79,464
)
—
Proceeds from Bridge Term Loan
32,500
—
—
Payments for debt issuance costs
(167
)
—
(1,053
)
Payments on vehicle financing and other financing activities
(1,856
)
(2,391
)
(2,797
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
27,043
(3,632
)
31,599
Change in cash and restricted cash
1,174
(8,214
)
12,584
Cash, beginning of period
5,488
7,193
994
Restricted cash, beginning of period
1,296
7,805
1,420
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
6,784
14,998
2,414
Cash, end of period
7,302
5,488
7,193
Restricted cash, end of period
656
1,296
7,805
Cash and restricted cash, end of period
$
7,958
$
6,784
$
14,998
Contacts
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.
Investor Relations
602-903-7802