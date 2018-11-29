SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (the
“Company”) announced today that it has established December 10, 2018 as
the record date (the “Record Date”) for the Company’s previously
announced rights offering, pursuant to which the Company plans to
dividend to its holders of common stock as of the Record Date, on a pro
rata basis, subscription rights to purchase shares of the Company’s
common stock with an aggregate offering price of $32.5 million (the
“Rights Offering”). As previously disclosed, the exercise price for
shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of subscription rights in
the Rights Offering will be $9.61 per share.
The Company has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the
“Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission
relating to the Rights Offering. The Company expects the Registration
Statement will be declared effective on or before the Record Date.
The Rights Offering, which will commence following the effectiveness of
the Registration Statement, will only be made by means of a prospectus.
These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior
to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This
announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
any offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of
securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which any such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Nuverra
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in
the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle
environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra
focuses on the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of
restricted solids, water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons.
The Company provides its suite of environmentally compliant and
sustainable solutions to customers who demand strict environmental
compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find
additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.
