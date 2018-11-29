SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (the

“Company”) announced today that it has established December 10, 2018 as

the record date (the “Record Date”) for the Company’s previously

announced rights offering, pursuant to which the Company plans to

dividend to its holders of common stock as of the Record Date, on a pro

rata basis, subscription rights to purchase shares of the Company’s

common stock with an aggregate offering price of $32.5 million (the

“Rights Offering”). As previously disclosed, the exercise price for

shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of subscription rights in

the Rights Offering will be $9.61 per share.

The Company has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the

“Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission

relating to the Rights Offering. The Company expects the Registration

Statement will be declared effective on or before the Record Date.

The Rights Offering, which will commence following the effectiveness of

the Registration Statement, will only be made by means of a prospectus.

These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior

to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This

announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

any offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of

securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which any such offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nuverra

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in

the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle

environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra

focuses on the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of

restricted solids, water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons.

The Company provides its suite of environmentally compliant and

sustainable solutions to customers who demand strict environmental

compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find

additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Investor Relations

602-903-7802

ir@nuverra.com

