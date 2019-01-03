SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra” or

the “Company”) today announced the results of its Rights Offering to

shareholders, which closed to subscriptions on December 28, 2018.

Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were $32.5 million, which is the

maximum amount allowable under the terms of the Rights Offering.

The Rights Offering launched on December 10, 2018, and was backstopped

by Ascribe II Investments LLC and Ascribe III Investments LLC

(collectively “Ascribe”) and ECF Value Fund LP, ECF Value Fund II LP,

and ECF Value Fund International Master L.P. (collectively “Gates”),

which collectively held approximately 88.6% of the issued and

outstanding shares of Nuverra’s common stock as of the record date

(December 10, 2018) for the Rights Offering. The Rights Offering was

made pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the previously filed

Registration Statement on Form S-1, which was declared effective by the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 7, 2018.

Nuverra sold an aggregate of 3,381,894 shares of common stock at a

purchase price of $9.61 per share in the Rights Offering. A total of

3,157,563 shares will be issued pursuant to the basic rights exercised

(including 2,996,003 shares issued to Ascribe and Gates and 161,560

shares issued to other stockholders); 5 shares will be issued to

stockholders (other than Ascribe and Gates) pursuant to the

oversubscription privilege; and Ascribe and Gates will be issued 224,326

shares pursuant to their backstop commitment.

The shares of common stock subscribed for in the Rights Offering are

expected to be distributed to applicable offering participants through

the Company’s transfer agent or through the clearing systems of the

Depository Trust Company, which commenced on January 2, 2019.

Immediately following closing of the Rights Offering, the Company will

have 15,614,981 common shares outstanding.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor will there be any

sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which

such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration

or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or

jurisdiction.

About Nuverra

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in

the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle

environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra

focuses on the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of

restricted solids, water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons.

The Company provides its suite of environmentally compliant and

sustainable solutions to customers who demand strict environmental

compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find

additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Investor Relations

602-903-7802

ir@nuverra.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles