SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (“Nuverra” or
the “Company”) today announced the results of its Rights Offering to
shareholders, which closed to subscriptions on December 28, 2018.
Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company were $32.5 million, which is the
maximum amount allowable under the terms of the Rights Offering.
The Rights Offering launched on December 10, 2018, and was backstopped
by Ascribe II Investments LLC and Ascribe III Investments LLC
(collectively “Ascribe”) and ECF Value Fund LP, ECF Value Fund II LP,
and ECF Value Fund International Master L.P. (collectively “Gates”),
which collectively held approximately 88.6% of the issued and
outstanding shares of Nuverra’s common stock as of the record date
(December 10, 2018) for the Rights Offering. The Rights Offering was
made pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the previously filed
Registration Statement on Form S-1, which was declared effective by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 7, 2018.
Nuverra sold an aggregate of 3,381,894 shares of common stock at a
purchase price of $9.61 per share in the Rights Offering. A total of
3,157,563 shares will be issued pursuant to the basic rights exercised
(including 2,996,003 shares issued to Ascribe and Gates and 161,560
shares issued to other stockholders); 5 shares will be issued to
stockholders (other than Ascribe and Gates) pursuant to the
oversubscription privilege; and Ascribe and Gates will be issued 224,326
shares pursuant to their backstop commitment.
The shares of common stock subscribed for in the Rights Offering are
expected to be distributed to applicable offering participants through
the Company’s transfer agent or through the clearing systems of the
Depository Trust Company, which commenced on January 2, 2019.
Immediately following closing of the Rights Offering, the Company will
have 15,614,981 common shares outstanding.
About Nuverra
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in
the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle
environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra
focuses on the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of
restricted solids, water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons.
The Company provides its suite of environmentally compliant and
sustainable solutions to customers who demand strict environmental
compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find
additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.
