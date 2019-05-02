SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (the
“Company”) announced today that it will report first quarter 2019
results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Charlie Thompson, Chairman of the
Board and Chief Executive Officer; Robert Fox, President and Chief
Operating Officer; and Stacy Hilgendorf, Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, will host a conference call with investors to discuss
the Company’s operating results and business outlook at 11:00 a.m.
Eastern Time on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Listeners can access the conference call via https://zoom.us/j/448575954
or by dialing 1-646-558-8656, conference ID 448 575 954. An archive of
this conference call will be available on the Company’s website for 30
days beginning approximately 24 hours after conclusion of the call.
About Nuverra
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in
the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle
environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra
focuses on the delivery, collection, and disposal of restricted solids,
water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons. The Company provides
its suite of environmentally compliant and sustainable solutions to
customers who demand strict environmental compliance and accountability
from their service providers. Find additional information about Nuverra
in documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.
