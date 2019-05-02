SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (the

“Company”) announced today that it will report first quarter 2019

results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Charlie Thompson, Chairman of the

Board and Chief Executive Officer; Robert Fox, President and Chief

Operating Officer; and Stacy Hilgendorf, Vice President and Chief

Financial Officer, will host a conference call with investors to discuss

the Company’s operating results and business outlook at 11:00 a.m.

Eastern Time on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Listeners can access the conference call via https://zoom.us/j/448575954

or by dialing 1-646-558-8656, conference ID 448 575 954. An archive of

this conference call will be available on the Company’s website for 30

days beginning approximately 24 hours after conclusion of the call.

About Nuverra

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in

the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle

environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra

focuses on the delivery, collection, and disposal of restricted solids,

water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons. The Company provides

its suite of environmentally compliant and sustainable solutions to

customers who demand strict environmental compliance and accountability

from their service providers. Find additional information about Nuverra

in documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

(“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Investor Relations

602-903-7802

ir@nuverra.com

