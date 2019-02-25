SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (the
“Company”) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2018
results on Monday, March 11, 2019. Charlie Thompson, Chairman of the
Board and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Fox, President and Chief
Operating Officer, and Stacy Hilgendorf, Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, will host a conference call with investors to discuss
the Company’s operating results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m.
Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Listeners can access the conference call by dialing 323-994-2082 or
888-204-4368, conference ID 6651997. An archive of this conference call
will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days beginning
approximately 24 hours after conclusion of the call.
About Nuverra
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in
the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle
environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra
focuses on the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of
restricted solids, water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons.
The Company provides its suite of environmentally compliant and
sustainable solutions to customers who demand strict environmental
compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find
additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.
