SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: NES) (the

“Company”) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2018

results on Monday, March 11, 2019. Charlie Thompson, Chairman of the

Board and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Fox, President and Chief

Operating Officer, and Stacy Hilgendorf, Vice President and Chief

Financial Officer, will host a conference call with investors to discuss

the Company’s operating results and business outlook at 8:30 a.m.

Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Listeners can access the conference call by dialing 323-994-2082 or

888-204-4368, conference ID 6651997. An archive of this conference call

will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days beginning

approximately 24 hours after conclusion of the call.

About Nuverra

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is among the largest companies in

the United States dedicated to providing comprehensive, full-cycle

environmental solutions to customers in the energy market. Nuverra

focuses on the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of

restricted solids, water, wastewater, waste fluids, and hydrocarbons.

The Company provides its suite of environmentally compliant and

sustainable solutions to customers who demand strict environmental

compliance and accountability from their service providers. Find

additional information about Nuverra in documents filed with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at http://www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Investor Relations

602-903-7802

ir@nuverra.com

