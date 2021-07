nVent Completes Acquisition of CIS Global Business

“We are excited to join the nVent family. nVent has a strong vision and approach to business that closely aligns with our core values around customers, innovation and people,” said CIS Global Business President Shubhayu Chakraborty. “Our portfolio is complementary to nVent’s, which when combined, allows us to bring a greater breadth of solutions to our customers and expands our value proposition to a broader base through an extended global reach.”

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.