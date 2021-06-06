Oak Street Health Announces Plans to Enter 20th State, Arizona Centers to Open in 2022

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oak Street Health , Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced its plans to enter Arizona in 2022, marking its 20th state. The Company will bring its innovative model of care to older adults in Phoenix and Tucson while creating employment opportunities for healthcare providers and other qualified candidates in those cities.

“As vaccination rates rise, restrictions lift, and loved ones across the country safely reunite, Oak Street Health is excited to look toward the future,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “We are proud to announce plans to enter Arizona in early 2022, and we look forward to introducing older adults in Phoenix and Tucson to a superior healthcare experience. We are also excited by the opportunity to welcome new team members in Arizona to join our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be.”