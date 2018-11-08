PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OBD Solutions today unveiled OBDLink MX+, a one-of-a-kind wireless OBD
adapter that transforms any iPhone, iPad, or Android device into a
professional-grade diagnostic scan tool, trip computer, and real-time
performance monitor capable of accessing manufacturer-specific vehicle
data. With an MSRP of $99.95, OBDLink MX+ can be purchased from Amazon
or ScanTool.net web store beginning November 9th, 2018.
OBDLink MX+ works with all 1996 model year and later OBD-II compliant
vehicles. It is the only wireless iOS-compatible scan tool on the market
that supports the proprietary GM-LAN and Ford MS-CAN vehicle networks,
giving the user access to dozens of additional ECUs and thousands of
manufacturer-specific trouble codes and parameters, including ABS, SRS,
TPMS, AC, transmission temperature, and more.
While there are other solutions capable of displaying real-time data,
OBDLink MX+ is optimized for maximum throughput, delivering up to four
times more data samples per second than the closest competitor. This
translates into smoother gauges and graphs, and the ability to
simultaneously display multiple parameters.
“OBDLink MX+ is not simply ‘better’ than competing OBD adapters — it
annihilates them in every category: functionality, vehicle network
coverage, third party app support, performance, and safety. We expect
that in the near future, BlueDriver and FIXD will go the way of the
dodo.”
Vitaliy Maksimov
CEO, OBD Solutions LLC
OBDLink MX+ incorporates features not found in competing adapters that
make it safe to leave plugged in: hacker-proof wireless security,
overvoltage/load dump protection, and ultra-low-current sleep mode. For
added peace of mind, MX+ comes with free firmware upgrades, free
technical support, a 90-day money-back guarantee, and an
industry-leading 3-year warranty.
The OBDLink brand has become the OBD adapter of choice trusted by app
developers, data providers, auto repair professionals, and
do-it-yourself mechanics. For more information about OBDLink MX+ or
other OBDLink scan tool products, visit http://www.OBDLink.com.
OBD Solutions, LLC is the leading provider of OBD-II diagnostics and
monitoring solutions for both B2B and B2C applications. Specializing in
the design, engineering, and manufacturing of OBD cables, diagnostic
scanners, software, and development tools, the company has been serving
clients — including Fortune 100 companies — from its headquarters in
Phoenix, Arizona, since 2002. Applications include fleet management,
vehicle emissions inspection and management, vehicle data collection,
vehicle tracking, telematics, scan tool manufacturing, GPS devices, auto
insurance, and driver safety.
Contacts
OBD Solutions, LLC
Tom Myroniak, 623.434.5506