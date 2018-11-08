PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OBD Solutions today unveiled OBDLink MX+, a one-of-a-kind wireless OBD

adapter that transforms any iPhone, iPad, or Android device into a

professional-grade diagnostic scan tool, trip computer, and real-time

performance monitor capable of accessing manufacturer-specific vehicle

data. With an MSRP of $99.95, OBDLink MX+ can be purchased from Amazon

or ScanTool.net web store beginning November 9th, 2018.

OBDLink MX+ works with all 1996 model year and later OBD-II compliant

vehicles. It is the only wireless iOS-compatible scan tool on the market

that supports the proprietary GM-LAN and Ford MS-CAN vehicle networks,

giving the user access to dozens of additional ECUs and thousands of

manufacturer-specific trouble codes and parameters, including ABS, SRS,

TPMS, AC, transmission temperature, and more.

While there are other solutions capable of displaying real-time data,

OBDLink MX+ is optimized for maximum throughput, delivering up to four

times more data samples per second than the closest competitor. This

translates into smoother gauges and graphs, and the ability to

simultaneously display multiple parameters.

“OBDLink MX+ is not simply ‘better’ than competing OBD adapters — it

annihilates them in every category: functionality, vehicle network

coverage, third party app support, performance, and safety. We expect

that in the near future, BlueDriver and FIXD will go the way of the

dodo.”

Vitaliy Maksimov

CEO, OBD Solutions LLC

OBDLink MX+ incorporates features not found in competing adapters that

make it safe to leave plugged in: hacker-proof wireless security,

overvoltage/load dump protection, and ultra-low-current sleep mode. For

added peace of mind, MX+ comes with free firmware upgrades, free

technical support, a 90-day money-back guarantee, and an

industry-leading 3-year warranty.

The OBDLink brand has become the OBD adapter of choice trusted by app

developers, data providers, auto repair professionals, and

do-it-yourself mechanics. For more information about OBDLink MX+ or

other OBDLink scan tool products, visit http://www.OBDLink.com.

OBD Solutions, LLC is the leading provider of OBD-II diagnostics and

monitoring solutions for both B2B and B2C applications. Specializing in

the design, engineering, and manufacturing of OBD cables, diagnostic

scanners, software, and development tools, the company has been serving

clients — including Fortune 100 companies — from its headquarters in

Phoenix, Arizona, since 2002. Applications include fleet management,

vehicle emissions inspection and management, vehicle data collection,

vehicle tracking, telematics, scan tool manufacturing, GPS devices, auto

insurance, and driver safety.

Contacts

OBD Solutions, LLC

Tom Myroniak, 623.434.5506

media@obdsol.com

