OCEG Releases Standards for Policy Management and Certification for Policy Management Professionals

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#grc--OCEG, the global nonprofit think tank, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest project, www.policymanagementpro.com and publication of the Policy Management Capability Model. OCEG is well known for its GRC Capability Model, first published in 2003, which set the groundwork for the growth of multi-billion dollar consulting and technology industries supporting efforts to improve and integrate governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) within organizations of all types and sizes worldwide. Now, OCEG is bringing the same level of detail and clarity to the critical business need for effective policy management, which presents significant challenges in today’s ever-changing global operating and regulatory environments.