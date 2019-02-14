More than two dozen Arizona wineries, a half dozen food trucks, a cool jazz trio and a handful of artists and craftspeople are participating in the sixth annual Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival on Saturday, Feb. 16.
Expect a sensory overload almost from the time you enter the Historic Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley. Should you try Carlson Creek's earthy reds, or go for a Verde Valley vintage from Caduceus? Maybe something from the award-winning Pillsbury Wine Company or, heck, anything from Eric Glomski's Page Springs Cellars. The man, who's been making wine since the early 2000s, knows his way around the vines.
We'll have nearly seven hours on Saturday to stroll around the ranch and visit the vendors. But here's our attack plan to take advantage of everything at Off the Vine.
THE 411
- What: Sixth annual Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival
- Presented by: Arizona Winegrowers Association
- When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16
- Where: Historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley
- Cost: $20 in advance online at azwinefestivals.com/off-the-vine or $30 at the gate. Includes commemorative glass and eight taste tickets.
- The wineries: Alcantara, Arizona Stronghold, Burning Tree Cellars, Caduceus & Merkin, Cellar 433/Odyssey Cellars, Chateau Tumbleweed, Oddity Wine Collective, Page Springs Cellars, Pillsbury Wine Co., Bodega Pierce, Su Vino Winery, Southwest Wine Center, Four Tails Vineyard, Lightning Ridge, Birds and Barrels Vineyards, Deep Sky Vineyards, Provisioner, Del Rio Springs Vineyard, Zarpara Vineyard, Keeling-Schaefer Vineyards, Rune Wines, Winery 101, Village of Elgin, Carlson Creek, Hannah’s Hill Vineyard & Winery, Laramita Cellars, and Golden Rule Vineyards
- The food trucks: Wild Stampede Barbeque, Merkin Pizza Wagon, Down by the Bayou Bistro (Cajun/Creole), Sweet Arizona, Sogno Toscano Olive Oil Boutique, and Snowbird Pasties (meat pies)
- Arts and crafts: Eagle Eye Barrels, Kay Connor Designs, Nizhoni Navajo Jewelry, Jr. Jewelry and Gifts, Luz-e Custom Jewelry, Henna Bri, Winestrap, and Heirloom Farmers Market
- Music: The Pete Swan Trio — with Swan on drums, Richard Katz on keyboards and Evan Arrendando playing the bass — will mine the rich catalogue of smooth jazz reminiscent of the 1940s and beyond
- Running off the calories: StartLine Racing is hosting its inaugural Women's Run Series presented by First Watch and will feature a half-marathon, 10K, 5K and butterfly dash, all held at Steam Pump Ranch.
RULES AND REGS
- This is a 21-and-older event and IDs will be checked. However, you can bring your kids.
- If you're a designated driver, you can get a discounted non-wine drinking ticket.
- Parking is free.
- It's a rain-or-shine event, which means there are no refunds. But good news: Looks like it might be a bit chilly and overcast, but it's not likely to rain.
- One last thing: Keep your dogs at home. Oro Valley doesn't allow pets at the Steam Pump Ranch.