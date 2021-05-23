Offerpad and First American Title Close Escrow with iBuyer’s 24-Hour Close Option

When combined with Offerpad’s recently announced Extended Stay options, sellers choosing a 24-hour close can use funds from the proceeds of their sale while enjoying the ability to stay in their home for up to 90 days as they plan their next move.

“First American is committed to leading the digital transformation of the title and settlement industry. Completing a next-day closing with Offerpad and supporting the ongoing pilot program reflect our advantages in technology, the efficiency of our operations, and the commitment of our people to delivering for our customers,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, CEO at First American Financial Corporation. “We continue to invest in new and innovative approaches to enhance the real estate closing transaction experience for all the parties involved.”