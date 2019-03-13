New investment and Citi facility to accelerate Offerpad growth

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/capital?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#capitallt;/agt;--Offerpad,

the Arizona-based real estate and technology innovator, announces the

close of its successful Series C financing. The new equity funding,

along with previously undisclosed debt capital from Citi late last

year, brings the company’s combined equity and debt capital raised to

nearly $1 billion since its start just three and a half years ago.

Offerpad’s Series C was led by a new investor.

Offerpad also secured funding in Q3 2018 from Citi (NYSE: C) in the form

of a significant warehouse facility, the real estate tech company’s

third in its nearly four-year history. The deal will allow Offerpad to

continue its rapid growth trajectory across the iBuyer’s current twelve

metro areas. Offerpad doubled its year-over-year home acquisitions in

2017, repeated that growth in 2018, and is now poised to further

increase performance with the announced funding. The company’s Series C

round will allow the real estate and technology firm to purchase more

houses, enhance the real estate experience for consumers, and introduce

new tools to foster a more efficient working relationship

with real estate agents across its markets.

Offerpad CEO Brian Bair said, “Since Offerpad’s early days, we’ve been

fortunate to attract the confidence of excellent investors. Having such

positive partnerships with our lasting and new investors presents us

with the exciting opportunity and ability to do more for homeowners

around the country as we expand.”

The iBuyer previously announced funding in January

2017 and May

2018, which the company used to fuel expansion into new markets. The

capital also supported

Offerpad’s recent rebranding and development of its Instant Access,

home loans, home trade-in, and free local move offerings. Late last

year, Offerpad

announced its growth strategy expecting to double the number of

cities serviced in 2019, and then again in 2020. Its successful Series C

round will support this business objective.

To learn more about Offerpad’s consumer-focused solutions, visit www.offerpad.com.

ABOUT OFFERPAD

Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an

innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,

the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that

collectively has purchased, renovated, and rented or sold more than

100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately-held company, headquartered in

Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston,

Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, Salt Lake City,

Tampa. and Tucson, with San Antonio opening soon.

ABOUT CITI

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer

accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.

Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with

a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer

banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities

brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Contacts

Offerpad

Cortney Read, Director of Communications

press@offerpad.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles