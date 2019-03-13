New investment and Citi facility to accelerate Offerpad growth
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/capital?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#capitallt;/agt;--Offerpad,
the Arizona-based real estate and technology innovator, announces the
close of its successful Series C financing. The new equity funding,
along with previously undisclosed debt capital from Citi late last
year, brings the company’s combined equity and debt capital raised to
nearly $1 billion since its start just three and a half years ago.
Offerpad’s Series C was led by a new investor.
Offerpad also secured funding in Q3 2018 from Citi (NYSE: C) in the form
of a significant warehouse facility, the real estate tech company’s
third in its nearly four-year history. The deal will allow Offerpad to
continue its rapid growth trajectory across the iBuyer’s current twelve
metro areas. Offerpad doubled its year-over-year home acquisitions in
2017, repeated that growth in 2018, and is now poised to further
increase performance with the announced funding. The company’s Series C
round will allow the real estate and technology firm to purchase more
houses, enhance the real estate experience for consumers, and introduce
new tools to foster a more efficient working relationship
with real estate agents across its markets.
Offerpad CEO Brian Bair said, “Since Offerpad’s early days, we’ve been
fortunate to attract the confidence of excellent investors. Having such
positive partnerships with our lasting and new investors presents us
with the exciting opportunity and ability to do more for homeowners
around the country as we expand.”
The iBuyer previously announced funding in January
2017 and May
2018, which the company used to fuel expansion into new markets. The
capital also supported
Offerpad’s recent rebranding and development of its Instant Access,
home loans, home trade-in, and free local move offerings. Late last
year, Offerpad
announced its growth strategy expecting to double the number of
cities serviced in 2019, and then again in 2020. Its successful Series C
round will support this business objective.
To learn more about Offerpad’s consumer-focused solutions, visit www.offerpad.com.
ABOUT OFFERPAD
Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an
innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,
the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that
collectively has purchased, renovated, and rented or sold more than
100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately-held company, headquartered in
Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston,
Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, Salt Lake City,
Tampa. and Tucson, with San Antonio opening soon.
ABOUT CITI
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
Contacts
Offerpad
Cortney Read, Director of Communications