The iBuyer is now open in Houston and surrounding cities, San Antonio to

follow

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/home?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#homelt;/agt;--Real estate tech innovator Offerpad

launched its residential real estate solutions in Houston on Tuesday,

January 15. It is the iBuyer’s first market expansion in a year that is

projected to be full of growth for the company. Offerpad is operating

its Houston services from its new offices located in The Woodlands, a

community in the metro’s northern region. The tech-enabled real estate

buyer and seller entered two markets, Dallas-Fort

Worth and Tucson,

in the final months of 2018, and is building on that momentum in January.

Last fall, Offerpad announced that the company would launch its services

in several new markets and become available to more real estate

consumers over the course of 2019 than it served in total at the time of

that announcement. The company’s consumer reach in October was 534

cities, an estimated 6.7 million home-owning households. Offerpad, whose

mission it is to provide the easiest way to navigate real estate selling

and buying, projected that it would take that mantra to an additional

9.4 million households in 600+ additional cities within new metro areas.

By the end of 2019, Offerpad predicts that it will operate in more than

1,143 cities and be available to help 16.1 million homeowners sell their

home directly to the iBuyer for a cash sum.

The company got off to an early start on market expansion with its

launches into Dallas-Fort Worth and Tucson at the end of the year. Now

open, Offerpad is buying

houses in Houston, the company’s second Texas metro area, and it

previously announced its expansion to San Antonio later in the first

quarter. The company’s Texas

regional Market Director, Trent Capps, said, “The company has a very

concentrated vision to bring our real estate solutions to millions more

people this year. Our start in Texas, with Dallas-Fort Worth, has far

and away exceeded our expectations and we anticipate the same for our

other Texas markets. In Houston, we began receiving home offer requests

weeks ago, so we foresee huge success there, as well as in San Antonio

later in the quarter.”

Offerpad’s presence in Houston includes service in 86 cities including

Bellaire, Pearland, Sugar Land, Seabrook and Friendswood. Its office in

The Woodlands employs local experts who add Houston-specific knowledge

to Offerpad’s algorithm-generated home valuation and offer prices. Among

Offerpad’s unique offerings is that it also provides a free local move

in keeping with its goal to streamline the entire moving process for

home sellers.

Offerpad, founded by CEO Brian Bair in 2015, is the first

major iBuyer to launch a new market in 2019, and it is the most

recent to enter the Houston market. “2018 was a successful year for

Offerpad and now we are ready to scale by entering into new markets.

Dallas, Houston and San Antonio are all cities we’ve had intentions of

offering our service in. I’m confident that Texans are going to value

the solutions we’ve developed to the once complicated and stressful

process of selling a home.” With strategy in place for 2019, Offerpad

expects to have its biggest year yet, even as many milestones

were met in 2018. In addition to the company’s launch into two Texas

metros this quarter, Offerpad has identified many more market areas to

open in the coming months—more details to follow.

ABOUT OFFERPAD

Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an

innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,

the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that

collectively has purchased, renovated and rented or sold more than

100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately held company, headquartered in

Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston,

Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Tampa and

Tucson with San Antonio opening soon.

Contacts

Offerpad

Cortney Read, Director of Communications

press@offerpad.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles