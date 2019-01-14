The iBuyer is now open in Houston and surrounding cities, San Antonio to
follow
launched its residential real estate solutions in Houston on Tuesday,
January 15. It is the iBuyer’s first market expansion in a year that is
projected to be full of growth for the company. Offerpad is operating
its Houston services from its new offices located in The Woodlands, a
community in the metro’s northern region. The tech-enabled real estate
buyer and seller entered two markets, Dallas-Fort
Worth and Tucson,
in the final months of 2018, and is building on that momentum in January.
Last fall, Offerpad announced that the company would launch its services
in several new markets and become available to more real estate
consumers over the course of 2019 than it served in total at the time of
that announcement. The company’s consumer reach in October was 534
cities, an estimated 6.7 million home-owning households. Offerpad, whose
mission it is to provide the easiest way to navigate real estate selling
and buying, projected that it would take that mantra to an additional
9.4 million households in 600+ additional cities within new metro areas.
By the end of 2019, Offerpad predicts that it will operate in more than
1,143 cities and be available to help 16.1 million homeowners sell their
home directly to the iBuyer for a cash sum.
The company got off to an early start on market expansion with its
launches into Dallas-Fort Worth and Tucson at the end of the year. Now
open, Offerpad is buying
houses in Houston, the company’s second Texas metro area, and it
previously announced its expansion to San Antonio later in the first
quarter. The company’s Texas
regional Market Director, Trent Capps, said, “The company has a very
concentrated vision to bring our real estate solutions to millions more
people this year. Our start in Texas, with Dallas-Fort Worth, has far
and away exceeded our expectations and we anticipate the same for our
other Texas markets. In Houston, we began receiving home offer requests
weeks ago, so we foresee huge success there, as well as in San Antonio
later in the quarter.”
Offerpad’s presence in Houston includes service in 86 cities including
Bellaire, Pearland, Sugar Land, Seabrook and Friendswood. Its office in
The Woodlands employs local experts who add Houston-specific knowledge
to Offerpad’s algorithm-generated home valuation and offer prices. Among
Offerpad’s unique offerings is that it also provides a free local move
in keeping with its goal to streamline the entire moving process for
home sellers.
Offerpad, founded by CEO Brian Bair in 2015, is the first
major iBuyer to launch a new market in 2019, and it is the most
recent to enter the Houston market. “2018 was a successful year for
Offerpad and now we are ready to scale by entering into new markets.
Dallas, Houston and San Antonio are all cities we’ve had intentions of
offering our service in. I’m confident that Texans are going to value
the solutions we’ve developed to the once complicated and stressful
process of selling a home.” With strategy in place for 2019, Offerpad
expects to have its biggest year yet, even as many milestones
were met in 2018. In addition to the company’s launch into two Texas
metros this quarter, Offerpad has identified many more market areas to
open in the coming months—more details to follow.
