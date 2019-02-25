The Company is Honored with a Gold Stevie and Four Bronze Medal Awards
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/award?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#awardlt;/agt;--Real estate tech innovator, Offerpad
received five awards at the 13th
Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service’s awards banquet
in Las Vegas on Friday, February 22. The company had been selected as a
finalist in five categories surrounding the awards’ customer service
focus. The categories included Online Sales Team of the Year, Sales
Distinction of the Year, Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year,
Contact Center of the Year, and Customer Service Department of the Year.
Offerpad won the Gold Stevie for Sales Distinction of the Year, and
Bronze Stevies in all four of the other categories for which the company
was nominated.
Stevie Awards, created in 2002, organizes what are considered the
world’s premier business award competitions. They honor the achievements
of organizations and working professionals worldwide and provide some of
the most coveted business accolades in the world. The organization hosts
seven types of business award programs that each offer annual prizes to
the best of the best. Judges for Stevie Awards include hundreds of the
world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and
business educators. Offerpad was nominated for its excellent work in
Sales and Customer Service, one of the Stevie Awards’s top programs.
Within that program, Offerpad’s recognition as a finalist, and
eventually winner, in five categories indicates that the company’s
customer service efforts are among the world’s very best.
Nuss, Offerpad’s Vice President of Customer Success, said, “Our aim
is to provide the absolute best customer experience in the industry;
with the entire company’s support, together we’re able to achieve this,
and these Stevie Awards are a good indication that we’re meeting our
objective.”
Arizona-based Offerpad has been in business for less than 4 years. With
a mission to provide the
best way to buy and sell a home, the company’s customer service
teams’ effectiveness is always a focal point. Offerpad is known for
propelling the real estate industry to new capabilities that make
selling and buying more convenient than ever before. Although,
innovation has been a key element of the real estate tech trailblazer’s
success - it developed a new, streamlined way to sell a house and a more
convenient way to find and tour them, along with additional tools to
ease the entire real estate process - it is Offerpad’s contact with
people that is proving it to be a real leader among iBuyers
and all residential real estate organizations.
“We’re very proud of our customer success team for their work and
attention to customer needs. Offerpad has always been about the consumer
and making the experience great throughout their home sale, purchase,
move, and all the parts in between. This team has direct interaction
with customers every day and they do well at every turn to represent
Offerpad’s core values,” said Offerpad CEO, Brian Bair. In
post-transaction reviews, more than nine out of 10 customers stated
that after selling to Offerpad, they would use the service again or
recommend it to others. Bair said, “A large part of our customer
satisfaction is an assessment of the people these customers speak with
in the process: our customer success team. Winning these Stevies is
validating for them and indicative of the whole company’s laser focus to
please our customers. We look forward to continuing upward from here to
serve moving families even better going forward.”
To learn more about Offerpad’s award-winning solutions, visit www.offerpad.com.
ABOUT OFFERPAD
Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an
innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,
the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that
collectively has purchased, renovated, and rented or sold more than
100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately-held company, headquartered in
Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston,
Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Tampa, with
San Antonio opening soon.
ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The
International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers,
the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales
& Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000
entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring
organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the
Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
