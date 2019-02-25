The Company is Honored with a Gold Stevie and Four Bronze Medal Awards

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/award?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#awardlt;/agt;--Real estate tech innovator, Offerpad

received five awards at the 13th

Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service’s awards banquet

in Las Vegas on Friday, February 22. The company had been selected as a

finalist in five categories surrounding the awards’ customer service

focus. The categories included Online Sales Team of the Year, Sales

Distinction of the Year, Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year,

Contact Center of the Year, and Customer Service Department of the Year.

Offerpad won the Gold Stevie for Sales Distinction of the Year, and

Bronze Stevies in all four of the other categories for which the company

was nominated.

The

Stevie Awards, created in 2002, organizes what are considered the

world’s premier business award competitions. They honor the achievements

of organizations and working professionals worldwide and provide some of

the most coveted business accolades in the world. The organization hosts

seven types of business award programs that each offer annual prizes to

the best of the best. Judges for Stevie Awards include hundreds of the

world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and

business educators. Offerpad was nominated for its excellent work in

Sales and Customer Service, one of the Stevie Awards’s top programs.

Within that program, Offerpad’s recognition as a finalist, and

eventually winner, in five categories indicates that the company’s

customer service efforts are among the world’s very best.

Jamie

Nuss, Offerpad’s Vice President of Customer Success, said, “Our aim

is to provide the absolute best customer experience in the industry;

with the entire company’s support, together we’re able to achieve this,

and these Stevie Awards are a good indication that we’re meeting our

objective.”

Arizona-based Offerpad has been in business for less than 4 years. With

a mission to provide the

best way to buy and sell a home, the company’s customer service

teams’ effectiveness is always a focal point. Offerpad is known for

propelling the real estate industry to new capabilities that make

selling and buying more convenient than ever before. Although,

innovation has been a key element of the real estate tech trailblazer’s

success - it developed a new, streamlined way to sell a house and a more

convenient way to find and tour them, along with additional tools to

ease the entire real estate process - it is Offerpad’s contact with

people that is proving it to be a real leader among iBuyers

and all residential real estate organizations.

“We’re very proud of our customer success team for their work and

attention to customer needs. Offerpad has always been about the consumer

and making the experience great throughout their home sale, purchase,

move, and all the parts in between. This team has direct interaction

with customers every day and they do well at every turn to represent

Offerpad’s core values,” said Offerpad CEO, Brian Bair. In

post-transaction reviews, more than nine out of 10 customers stated

that after selling to Offerpad, they would use the service again or

recommend it to others. Bair said, “A large part of our customer

satisfaction is an assessment of the people these customers speak with

in the process: our customer success team. Winning these Stevies is

validating for them and indicative of the whole company’s laser focus to

please our customers. We look forward to continuing upward from here to

serve moving families even better going forward.”

To learn more about Offerpad’s award-winning solutions, visit www.offerpad.com.

ABOUT OFFERPAD

Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an

innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,

the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that

collectively has purchased, renovated, and rented or sold more than

100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately-held company, headquartered in

Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston,

Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Tampa, with

San Antonio opening soon.

ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie

Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The

International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers,

the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales

& Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000

entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring

organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the

Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contacts

Offerpad

Cortney Read, Director of Communications

press@offerpad.com

