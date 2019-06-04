The company brings on new national director, prepares to launch

additional offerings

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#homebuilder--Offerpad, tech-enabled real estate innovator, announced the appointment

of a new leader to support the company’s underlying mission to provide

on-demand consumers modern real estate solutions and simplify the

traditional transaction model. The iBuyer hired seasoned industry leader

Bryan LaFranchi to head its homebuilder partnership program, an

initiative that Offerpad

has developed over the past several years. It is the first move of many

Offerpad is planning as part of a larger effort to cultivate more

consumer-friendly solutions for homeowners and buyers.

Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance program enables homeowners to coordinate

the sale of their existing home to coincide with the purchase of a new

construction home. Offerpad pays cash for homeowners’ current home,

which can then be applied toward a new build. By working directly with

Offerpad, consumers can eliminate the contingency of needing to sell

before buying

a house. When they go to an Offerpad-partnered homebuilder to

purchase their new build and request an offer for their existing home

from Offerpad, homeowners can expect:



  • A cash offer within 60 minutes – Offerpad’s typical offer delivery is
    24 to 48 hours


  • Up to 270 days to close after accepting the offer – 180 days more than
    Offerpad generally provides


  • An extra five days to move after the sale closes, at no additional
    cost – two days beyond what Offerpad usually gives


  • Their choice of closing date, which can be adjusted throughout the
    process


  • A free
    local move     when they are ready to move into their new build

As an indicator of its success, Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance program

has garnered cooperation with some of the biggest homebuilders across

the country. Participants include reputable builders such as Meritage,

Maracay, M/I Homes, Pulte, Trendmaker, and others in various locations

across Offerpad’s available metro area operations.*

LaFranchi,

as National Director of Homebuilder Alliances, will lead the expansion

of the program into new cities as well as new product development

tailored to buyers of new-construction homes. LaFranchi joins Offerpad

after serving over nine years at Zillow Group where, as Senior Sales

Manager, he built sales teams focused directly on the homebuilding

industry. He has a proven track record of improving conversion rates and

ROI for partnered homebuilders and in 2018 was named among Professional

Builder’s 40 under 40, honoring home building’s most influential young

leaders.

In regards to Bryan’s recent addition to the leadership team at

Offerpad, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Darrin Shamo said,

“Bryan’s dedication to the measurable success of partnered homebuilders,

experience guiding them through online metrics, and history in helping

accelerate their growth within this function will help Offerpad and

homebuilder allies optimize solutions for consumers seeking the best

real estate experience.”

Offerpad first distinguished itself in the real estate industry by providing

cash offers to interested home sellers in as fast as 24 hours from

request. Its business is predicated on providing an increasingly

diverse and consumer-driven market more convenience, control, and

certainty previously unavailable to homeowners within the industry. The

company will continually add to its offerings and solutions in order to

provide homeowners the freedom to sell, buy, and move with ease.

*Builder partnerships vary per builder partner and market.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an

innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,

the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that

collectively has purchased, renovated, and rented or sold more than

100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately-held company, headquartered in

Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth,

Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, Salt Lake

City, San Antonio, Tampa, and Tucson.

Contacts

Offerpad

Cortney Read, Director of Communications

press@offerpad.com

