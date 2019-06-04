The company brings on new national director, prepares to launch
additional offerings
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#homebuilder--Offerpad, tech-enabled real estate innovator, announced the appointment
of a new leader to support the company’s underlying mission to provide
on-demand consumers modern real estate solutions and simplify the
traditional transaction model. The iBuyer hired seasoned industry leader
Bryan LaFranchi to head its homebuilder partnership program, an
initiative that Offerpad
has developed over the past several years. It is the first move of many
Offerpad is planning as part of a larger effort to cultivate more
consumer-friendly solutions for homeowners and buyers.
Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance program enables homeowners to coordinate
the sale of their existing home to coincide with the purchase of a new
construction home. Offerpad pays cash for homeowners’ current home,
which can then be applied toward a new build. By working directly with
Offerpad, consumers can eliminate the contingency of needing to sell
before buying
a house. When they go to an Offerpad-partnered homebuilder to
purchase their new build and request an offer for their existing home
from Offerpad, homeowners can expect:
A cash offer within 60 minutes – Offerpad’s typical offer delivery is
24 to 48 hours
Up to 270 days to close after accepting the offer – 180 days more than
Offerpad generally provides
An extra five days to move after the sale closes, at no additional
cost – two days beyond what Offerpad usually gives
Their choice of closing date, which can be adjusted throughout the
process
A free
local move when they are ready to move into their new build
As an indicator of its success, Offerpad’s Homebuilder Alliance program
has garnered cooperation with some of the biggest homebuilders across
the country. Participants include reputable builders such as Meritage,
Maracay, M/I Homes, Pulte, Trendmaker, and others in various locations
across Offerpad’s available metro area operations.*
as National Director of Homebuilder Alliances, will lead the expansion
of the program into new cities as well as new product development
tailored to buyers of new-construction homes. LaFranchi joins Offerpad
after serving over nine years at Zillow Group where, as Senior Sales
Manager, he built sales teams focused directly on the homebuilding
industry. He has a proven track record of improving conversion rates and
ROI for partnered homebuilders and in 2018 was named among Professional
Builder’s 40 under 40, honoring home building’s most influential young
leaders.
In regards to Bryan’s recent addition to the leadership team at
Offerpad, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Darrin Shamo said,
“Bryan’s dedication to the measurable success of partnered homebuilders,
experience guiding them through online metrics, and history in helping
accelerate their growth within this function will help Offerpad and
homebuilder allies optimize solutions for consumers seeking the best
real estate experience.”
Offerpad first distinguished itself in the real estate industry by providing
cash offers to interested home sellers in as fast as 24 hours from
request. Its business is predicated on providing an increasingly
diverse and consumer-driven market more convenience, control, and
certainty previously unavailable to homeowners within the industry. The
company will continually add to its offerings and solutions in order to
provide homeowners the freedom to sell, buy, and move with ease.
*Builder partnerships vary per builder partner and market.
About Offerpad
Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an
innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015,
the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that
collectively has purchased, renovated, and rented or sold more than
100,000 homes. Offerpad is a privately-held company, headquartered in
Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth,
Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, Salt Lake
City, San Antonio, Tampa, and Tucson.
