Offerpad Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Leading iBuyer increases revenue over 27% from prior quarter
First Quarter 2021 Highlights - as compared to the prior year first quarter (unless otherwise noted)
Revenue for the quarter was $284.0 million and increased 27.2% from $223.2 million in the fourth quarter 2020
Loss per share improved to ($0.03) from ($1.49)
Net loss improved $11.2 million to nearly break even at ($0.2) million
Adjusted EBITDA increased $8.3 million to $3.0 million from ($5.2) million
Gross profit increased $8.6 million to $33.5 million from $24.9 million
Gross profit per home sold increased 101% to $32,900 from $16,400
Gross profit margin improved 500 bps to 11.8% from 6.8%
Contribution profit after interest per home sold increased 349% to $23,100 from $5,100
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad, Inc. (“Offerpad”), the tech-enabled Real Estate Solutions Center and a leading iBuyer, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
“Consumer expectations continue to evolve and transform the way we sell and buy homes, and we are seeking to meet and exceed those expectations with our range of digital real estate solutions. The real estate market is highly competitive, and buyers and sellers are turning to Offerpad because of the convenience, certainty and control our one-stop Real Estate Solutions Center provides," said Brian Bair, CEO and founder of Offerpad. “Offerpad closed the first quarter of 2021 with strong momentum due to favorable market conditions, operational excellence across our company and the increasing willingness of consumers to adopt the digital real estate solutions we provide. Total company revenue increased 27.2% to $284 million from Q4 2020 and is expected to increase on a year over year basis for the remaining quarters of the year. Now it's time to bring the power of Offerpad to more markets and homeowners this year and in 2022.”
First Quarter 2021 Operating Highlights
Announced plans to become publicly traded via a merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company (“Supernova”). The transaction, which is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2021 (subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions), is expected to result in Offerpad’s common stock being listed on the NYSE under the ticker “OPAD”
Expanded market footprint to Denver, CO and Nashville, TN in March, and announced plans to further expand to Indianapolis, IN in the third quarter of 2021 bringing the total market count to 17
Generated positive adjusted EBITDA for the second consecutive quarter
Launched Offerpad’s Extended Stay service, allowing home sellers to remain in their home up to 60 days after closing
Despite the year over year decline in revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s home acquisitions in the second half of 2020, total company revenue increased 27.2% to $284 million sequentially from Q4 2020 and is expected to increase on a year over year basis for the remaining quarters of the year.
Gross profit of $33.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 increased 34.7%, or $8.6 million, over the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin increased 500 basis points to 11.8% as Offerpad generated more in absolute gross profit dollars in the current period on less reported revenue than in the first quarter of 2020.
Contribution profit increased 76% to $25.7 million, from $14.6 million in Q1 of 2020, and contribution margin percentage increased 500 basis points to 9.0%, from 4.0% in the prior year.
Overall unit economics improved significantly in the quarter as contribution profit after interest increased to $23.5 million, from $7.8 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Contribution profit after interest per home sold improved to $23,100 compared to $5,100 for the prior year period, reflecting continued disciplined operations and prudent cost containment within the backdrop of favorable market conditions.
Adjusted EBITDA increased $8.3 million to $3.0 million, compared to $(5.2) million in the first quarter of the prior year. This is the second consecutive quarter that Offerpad had generated positive Adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating its ability to operate in slower growth environments, even at its current scale.
About Offerpad
Offerpad's technology-enabled Real Estate Solutions Center makes selling and buying homes easy and convenient. With firsthand real estate experience and powerful proprietary technology, Offerpad provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in nearly 1,000 cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to Offerpad’s results of operations above, Offerpad’s management utilizes certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These measures have limitations as analytical tools when assessing Offerpad’s operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, including gross profit and net income. Offerpad may calculate or present its non-GAAP financial measures differently than other companies who report measures with similar titles and, as a result, the non-GAAP financial measures Offerpad reports may not be comparable with those of companies in its industry or in other industries.
Adjusted gross profit, contribution profit, and contribution profit after interest (and related margins)
Offerpad believes that adjusted gross profit, contribution profit, and contribution profit after interest are useful financial measures for investors as they are used by management in evaluating unit level economics and operating performance across its markets. Each of these measures is intended to present the economics related to homes sold during a given period. Offerpad does so by including revenue generated from homes sold (and ancillary services) in the period and only the expenses that are directly attributable to such home sales, even if such expenses were recognized in prior periods, and excluding expenses related to homes that remain in inventory as of the end of the period presented. Contribution profit provides investors a measure to assess Offerpad’s ability to generate returns on homes sold during a reporting period after considering home acquisition costs, renovation and repair costs, and adjusting for holding costs and selling costs. Contribution profit after interest further impacts gross profit by including interest costs (including senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities) attributable to homes sold during a reporting period. Offerpad believes these measures facilitate meaningful period over period comparisons and illustrate our ability to generate returns on assets sold after considering the costs directly related to the assets sold in a presented period.
Adjusted gross profit, contribution profit and contribution profit after interest (and related margins) are supplemental measures of Offerpad’s operating performance and have limitations as analytical tools. For example, these measures include costs that were recorded in prior periods under GAAP and exclude, in connection with homes held in inventory at the end of the period, costs required to be recorded under GAAP in the same period. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Offerpad’s results as reported under GAAP. Offerpad includes a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is gross profit.
Adjusted gross profit / margin
Offerpad calculates adjusted gross profit as gross profit under GAAP adjusted for (1) net inventory impairment plus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of sales. Net inventory impairment is calculated by adding back the inventory impairment charges recorded during the period on homes that remain in inventory at period end and subtracting the inventory impairment charges recorded in prior periods on homes sold in the current period. Offerpad defines adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance, as it captures gross margin performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Adjusted gross profit helps management assess performance across the key phases of processing a home (acquisitions, renovations, and resale) for a specific resale cohort.
Contribution profit / margin
Offerpad calculates contribution profit as adjusted gross profit, minus (1) direct selling costs incurred on homes sold during the presented period, minus (2) holding costs incurred in the current period on homes sold during the period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, minus (3) holding costs incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the current period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, plus (4) other income which historically is primarily comprised of net income to us from the investment related to Offerpad’s OPHL operations. The composition of Offerpad’s holding costs is described in the footnotes to the reconciliation table below. Offerpad defines contribution margin as contribution profit as a percentage of revenue.
Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance as it captures the unit level performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Contribution profit helps management assess inflows and outflow directly associated with a specific resale cohort.
Contribution profit / margin after interest
Offerpad defines contribution profit after interest as contribution profit, minus (1) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of sales, minus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period, recorded in costs of sales, and previously excluded from adjusted gross profit, and minus (3) interest expense under Offerpad’s senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities incurred on homes sold during the period.
