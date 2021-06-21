Offerpad Reveals 2021 Expansion Plans in Midwest and Southeast

“This is one of Offerpad’s largest new market launches to date, and we’re happy to make our digital home buying and selling solutions available to so many new customers in these four markets,” said CEO and Founder Brian Bair. “We have our eyes on many moving parts in several markets across the country, but Columbus, Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia are where Offerpad needs to be next. We're always excited to expand in each new market where we can meet the increasing demand for a digital real estate solution that makes buying and selling a home easier and faster.”